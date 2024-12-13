Feargal Sharkey vows to donate £1k to charity if Thames Water boss agrees to drink glass of water from River Brent

13 December 2024, 07:38

Feargal visits the River Brent
Feargal visits the River Brent. Picture: LBC

By Freddie Hall

Feargal Sharkey has issued a fresh challenge to Britain’s biggest water company as part of the latest edition of Feargal on Friday on LBC. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The environmental campaigner pledged to donate £1,000 to charity if the boss of Thames Water agrees to drink a glass of water from the River Brent in West London.

He called on the firm to “live up to your own words” in response to the claim by many water companies that say the rivers they are responsible for are 95 per cent rainwater.

It comes as testing conducted on the River by LBC, alongside the volunteer group ‘Clean Up the River Brent’, reveals a number of environmental red flags following years of sewage pollution by Thames Water.

Last month, it was reported that misconnected pipes were causing raw sewage to be dumped into the River Brent from at least 100 homes.

The impact of these misconnections can now be revealed following an extensive investigation by LBC into the river’s water quality.

The nitrate test - a key indicator of pollution in a river - generated a reading of ​​15 parts per million.

That is three times above the threshold of what is deemed ‘excessive’ by the Water Quality Monitoring Network.

Read more: 'I'd stay well away from swimming there': Feargal Sharkey tests the River Cam after site was awarded bathing status

Read more: 'We should be treasuring these rivers': Feargal Sharkey calls on water companies to step up as he tests River Wylye

Meanwhile, phosphate levels in the Brent came in at 0.95 parts per million - three times over the upper limit defined by the Water Framework Directive

High levels of phosphates in rivers can be toxic for humans and lethal for animals.

It can cause a significant number of fish deaths because of how it reduces the available oxygen in the ecosystem.

Feargal visits the River Brent

Testing carried out by Simplex Health on behalf of LBC showed the presence of E Coli in the River Brent was over 10 times the level at which the Environment Agency (EA) considers a river to be “poor quality bathing water”.

This reading came in at 9100 colony forming units per 100ml - one of the highest recorded since the start of Feargal on Friday.

E Coli can cause diarrhoea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and can be deadly in extreme cases.

“We can’t go on polluting our rivers in this way", Ben Morris, founder of Clean Up the River Brent, told LBC following the results.

“We've got to sort out the infrastructure, we need better regulation, we need more people on the ground, we need people to care more and we need to get the investment that's required really to sort out the broken pipes

“We've got all kinds of different routes that's bringing sewage into the River," he told LBC.

Thames Water, the company responsible for sewage discharge into the River Brent, saw a 40% increase in pollution incidents in the six months to September 30.

The firm is saddled with debts which stood at just under £16bn at the end of September.

Chris Weston, the boss of Thames Water who was hired in January, was awarded a bonus of £195,000 for his first three months at the company.

Feargal visits the River Brent
Feargal visits the River Brent. Picture: LBC

In response to LBC’s investigation, a Thames Water spokesperson said: "The health of rivers is affected by many factors and everyone has a critical role to play.

"We have identified seven buildings in the Brent and Crane area which are misconnected, and have made those responsible aware to ensure all wastewater is taken to our sewage works where it can be safely treated.

"Households and buildings which are connected to the wrong drainage pipe can have a serious impact on the environment.

"Most misconnections will have been done entirely by accident but it is the responsibility of the property owner, which is why we would urge freeholders or developers fitting new connections to make sure they’re plumbed in properly.

"We know how much people enjoy and appreciate rivers, and we are committed to seeing waterways thrive, but we can’t do it alone.

"Farming, industry, road runoff, wildlife and increasingly extreme weather also play a role in river health.

"While all storm discharges are unacceptable, the sewage system was historically designed to work in this way, to prevent sewage backing up into people’s homes.

"As our infrastructure ages, and our population grows, more investment will be required.

"The Thames Tideway Tunnel, a £4.5 billion investment, is nearing completion.

"This project, combined with previous upgrades we’ve made to our London sewage works and the building of the Lee Tunnel, will capture 95% of the volume of untreated sewage currently entering the tidal Thames in a typical year.

"Thames Water has a clear and achievable plan to upgrade 250 of our facilities across the region to ensure we play our part.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man taking a photo of Space X Starship on its launch pad

Musk wants to turn Texas base where he launches rockets into new city

It is the second fine Royal Mail has been issued in 13 months.

Royal Mail fined £10.5m for late deliveries in second sanction in just over a year

Ukrainian forces fire towards Russian positions

Russia launches massive aerial attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones

Young woman asleep in bed.

New app-controlled nerve stimulator offers hope to millions with sleep apnoea across UK

Buyers inspecting whale meat in Japan

Fin whale meat again on the menu in Japan for first time in almost 50 years

Empty bank junction during the third nationwide lockdown with the Bank of England and City skyscrapers in London, England United Kingdom UK

UK economy shrank for second month in a row in October, new official figures from ONS show

Venezuela Maduro

Human rights lawyer quits court over failure to prosecute Venezuela

Britain's FBI ‘opens talks with China’ over small boats Channel crossings

Britain's FBI ‘opens talks with China’ over small boats Channel crossings

Protesters hold a banner reading “Students to the blockades, workers to strike” in Serbian Cyrillic as they gather outside Serbia’s state television building

Protesters hold noisy demonstration against Serbia’s populist leadership

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham "failed"

The nightmare before Christmas: Two taken to hospital after fairground ride 'dropped to ground' as 13 treated at scene

H

Harshita Brella told her mother her husband 'was going to kill her', family say - as murder suspect still at large

England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party

A freed Syrian prisoner, left, hugs his brother after being released from Adra Prison on the northeast outskirts of Damascus

Former Syrian official who oversaw prison charged with torture in US

The Met Office has issued an update on the chances of a white Christmas

Met Office issues update on white Christmas after 'Arctic blast' forecast

Sara Sharif's broken and battered body was discovered at her family home.

Children's services 'ignored warnings' before Sara Sharif's death as PM says questions must be answered

Prince Andrew

'Chinese spy' with close links to Prince Andrew banned from UK amid national security fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Traditional turkey Christmas dinner

Jingle bills: One in four Britons 'comfortable' asking Christmas Day guests to contribute to cost of festive meal
A close-up of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in glasses

Three men say in lawsuits that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexually assaulted them

American Travis Timmerman, right, sits with a man who found him in the Syrian desert and the owner of the house where he took refuge

American ‘who crossed into Syria on foot’ freed after seven months in detention

Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip

Israeli air strike in Gaza kills at least 25 as US makes new push for ceasefire

The ride collapsed while in operation.

Horror as Christmas fairground ride 'collapses' with several injured

Chess pieces on a board

Indian teenager becomes youngest chess world champion

Morgan Wallen entering court

Country music star Morgan Wallen sentenced in chair-throwing case

Max George has been rushed to hospital

The Wanted star, 36, rushed to hospital with 'heart issues' as singer shares worrying health update
A man stuck in a chimney

Man seeking to escape police gets stuck in chimney

A view of the NHS Enhanced Drug Treatment Facility at Hunter Street Health Centre

UK's first drug consumption facility delayed amid concerns over tap water safety

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News