'Feasible' that 40C hits UK this summer after 'disappointing' July, Met Office says

19 July 2023, 09:29

It comes Europe bakes in 45C heat
It comes Europe bakes in 45C heat. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

It remains 'feasible but unlikely' that 40C heat will hit the UK this summer, the Met Office has said.

According the Met Office's Grahame Madge, there is currently "no forecast signal" for temperatures to hit 40C in the UK, though it is likely to get warmer towards the end of August.

Temperatures in the UK have largely remained in the lows 20s so far this summer, with many areas in the UK hit by periodic showers and even thunderstorms.

"There is no forecast signal for temperatures to reach last year’s threshold this year," Mr Madge said.

"The chance of reaching 40C is around one per cent, so it is unlikely in any given year, but of course, it remains feasible."

It remains 'feasible' that 40C could return to the UK after record highs last year
It remains 'feasible' that 40C could return to the UK after record highs last year. Picture: Getty

It comes exactly one year after record temperatures hit the UK.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 40.3C on Lincolnshire on July 19 in 2022.

Before that, it was 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019.

In London last year, extreme temperatures contributed to a number of fires breaking out across the capital.

Read More: London Fire Brigade ‘prepared’ for heatwaves with new specialist training after UK wildfire destroyed 16 homes last year

Read More: Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

It comes as Europe prepares for record-breaking temperatures, where the Charon heatwave has just got underway.

The previous record temperature in Europe was 48.8C in Italy in 2021, though some experts believe this may be broken.

High temperatures in Europe are being driven by settled conditions under an upper ridge sat across the continent - pushing temperatures up.

There are also "unusually high" surface sea temperatures, exacerbating the effects of the heatwave.

But, according to the Met Office, the southern shift of the Jet Stream that has pushed the high pressure southwards across this region has also led to low pressure systems being directed into the UK, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The London mayoral election will be held on May 2, 2024

Susan Hall wins race to become Tory candidate to face-off against Sadiq Khan in London mayoral election

A page from the Shein website

Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein

The man threw a punch and swung a kick at the cowering Just Stop Oil protester

Moment furious motorist throws punch and kicks at Just Stop Oil protester in London street

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was one of five victims to die on the Titan sub

'He knew it was going to end like this': Stockton Rush's pal said OceanGate CEO designed 'mousetrap' for billionaires

South Korean army soldiers by a military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea

North Korea silent about fate of US soldier who crossed border

Employees work at the damaged parts the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa for second night

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat

Thai court suspends prime minister candidate pending election law ruling

Iris Jones has ditched Mohammed for Mr Tibbs

'He doesn't complain or make a mess': Pensioner, 83, ditches Egyptian 'toy boy', 37, for new cat called Mr Tibbs

Patrick White, 33, has not been seen for three weeks

Police hunt missing Celebrity First Dates star Patrick ‘Paddy’ White who vanished three weeks ago from London

Tobias Ellwood in Afghanistan and right, members of the Taliban examine munitions

'Bizarre': Row erupts after top Tory MP earns praise from the Taliban for saying Afghanistan had improved under its rule

Emile went missing without a trace from the village of Le Vernet

Missing French boy Emile may have been ‘hit by combine harvester while walking in long grass,’ police fear

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.

Fire chief with no experience steps down after just ten days over 'friendship' with commissioner who gave her job

The inflation rate has fallen more than expected

Lowest inflation rate for a year brings some relief to struggling families - but 7.9% still 'far too high'

The Met has settled with Daniel Morgan's relative over failures in investigating his killing

Met commissioner apologises to Daniel Morgan's family over 'cycle of corruption' and failures investigating his murder

Shaddock has finally made it back to land

Australian castaway says he 'chewed sushi' to survive for months adrift at sea and admits 'I didn’t think I’d make it'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump jokes about becoming legal ‘expert’ as third indictment looms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump says he expects indictment

Trump 'expecting indictment' after receiving letter saying he is a target in US 2020 election probe
Wildfires have taken over Europe as a heatwave sweeps the continent

'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever
A North Korean military guard post, rear, and South Korea post, bottom, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea

US soldier who fled to North Korea had served time in South Korean prison

Former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock

Michigan charges 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump

Apple chief executive Steve Jobs holding an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference in January 2007 in San Francisco

First-generation iPhone sells at auction for around 380 times its original price

Donald Trump

Trump notified he is target of US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, during a welcoming ceremony after being rescued from sea and arriving in Manzanillo, Mexico

Man who was adrift for three months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive

Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI firms to honour copyrights

The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Heat ripples engulf two ladies while crossing the street in central Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix breaks US city records after hitting at least 110F for 19th straight day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit