Female police officer suffers horrific gash to face after being rammed by suspected drug dealer

PC Woods suffered a serious injury. Picture: WYP/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A female police officer has shared a photo of a deep cut to the face she suffered when her car was rammed by a suspected drug dealer

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PC Woods was getting out of her car in Wakefield, West Yorkshire to arrest a man on Back Grantley Street.

The man allegedly rammed her car, seriously injuring her head, and fled the scene.

PC Woods had to be taken to hospital for treatment to the bloody gash.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "A man is due to appear at court today (Saturday, 3 June) charged with assaulting a police officer and drug supply offences.

PC Woods after the attack. Picture: Twitter

"Ali Jones, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and two counts of possession of a Class B drug.

"It follows an incident on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield yesterday morning (Friday, 2 June) in which a female police officer suffered a head injury while attempting to make an arrest."