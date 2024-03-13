Heartbroken fiancee of British policeman killed in freak accident at engagement party reveals she is pregnant

Lilly Watts has spoken of her heartbreak at the death of Liam Trimmer. Picture: GoFundMe

By StephenRigley

The British police officer who died in a freak accident at his engagement party in Australia was going to be a father, his fiancée has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lilly Watts and police constable Liam Trimmer had gathered with friends and family to celebrate their engagement and announce she was 14 weeks pregnant.

But tragedy struck when the 29-year-old fell and cut a major artery in his neck at his home in Fremantle, Australia.

Loved ones, including Ms Watts, who is a nurse, dashed to help Mr Trimmer but he was declared dead at the scene on Sunday.

Mr Trimmer appeared on BBC series Wanted Down Under following his move to Australia in 2013. Picture: WA Police

Read More: British cop, 29, dies in freak accident after slicing neck at family party while celebrating engagement to nurse fiancé

Read More: Australians protest against British colonisation on national holiday

On Wednesday, the devastated lover opened up about her heartache, saying her fiancee was "truly excited to be a dad".

She told Daily Mail Australia: "I have never known a love like Liam’s and this heartbreak and emptiness is just so overwhelming.

"He will always be the love of my life and our baby will know the wonderful man he was."

Liam took part in the BBC series Wanted Down Under, giving a teenager advice on life in Australia before they migrated.

He moved from the UK to Australia when he was still a teenager, later graduating from Joondalup Police Academy.

A report into Mr Trimmer's death will be prepared for the coroner. The cause of the accident has not been confirmed.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for Ms Watts.

Her close friend, Mel Kelly, started it and said Ms Watts is bereft, having lost her "soulmate".

Writing on the page, Ms Kelly said: "Lilly’s world was shattered by a freak accident that claimed the life of her beloved fiancé,' the fundraiser read.

"The evening was meant to be a joyous celebration of Lilly and Liam’s recent engagement and announcing their pregnancy, a huge milestone in their journey together. Friends and family gathered to share in their happiness. In a cruel twist of events, Liam’s life was cut short leaving behind a void that can never be filled."

Mr Trimmer served in several posts while he was in the force including in regional parts of the state and took part in "Movember" with officers from Kalgoorlie Police station. I

In the days following his death, friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Trimmer.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-support-lilly-watts-and-baby-trimmer?qid=9c73612f02159dd011da9d5674f2099d