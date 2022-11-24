Fifa lifts ban on rainbow clothes and flags for future World Cup games in major u-turn

Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags
Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Fifa has lifted its ban on rainbow clothes and flags for upcoming World Cup games in Qatar.

The major u-turn comes after rainbow bucket hats and wristbands were confiscated from Wales fans before a previous match against the USA.

The controversial move sparked a huge backlash, with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) holding urgent talks with the tournament organiser as a result.

It comes amid widespread criticism over the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar, where homosexuality is a criminal offence.

The FAW has since been reassured by Fifa that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags inside the stadium for Wales v Iran on Friday.

In a statement, they said: "In response to the FAW, Fifa has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for Cymru's match against Iran on Friday.

"All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules & regulations.

"The FAW urges Fifa to adhere to their message that everybody will be welcome in Qatar during the World Cup and continue to highlight any further human rights issues.

"We remain with the belief that football is for everyone."

Rainbow Wall bucket hats
Rainbow Wall bucket hats. Picture: Social media

Wales were among the nations to u-turn on wearing the rainbow-coloured OneLove armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights after Fifa threatened sanctions.

Captains – including England’s Harry Kane and Welsh Captain Gareth Bale - were threatened with yellow cards if they chose to wear the armbands.

The FAW’s chief executive, Noel Mooney, previously said Fifa’s warning over the armbands was "cheap" and "pretty low".

He added: "We were told this was going to be a really inclusive, welcoming, warm World Cup. That is not what I have seen, I have to say.

"To have our fans having their bucket hats taken off them is just appalling.

"Their voice was taken away, the players’ voices were taken away by the armband.

"For that we are deeply disappointed."

