Fifa tells Qatar to stop preventing fans from bringing items featuring rainbow symbol into World Cup stadiums

22 November 2022, 19:03 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 19:47

Fifa has reminded World Cup hosts Qatar about the policy of allowing items featuring the rainbow symbol into stadia after some were removed from fans on entry.
Fifa has reminded World Cup hosts Qatar about the policy of allowing items featuring the rainbow symbol into stadia after some were removed from fans on entry. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Fifa has reminded World Cup hosts Qatar about the policy of allowing items featuring the rainbow symbol into stadia, after a number of fans had items removed upon entry.

Several female Wales supporters - including former Wales skipper Laura McAllister, claimed they had rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated when they entered the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the Dragons' opening group game against the United States.

It was reported that other fans had rainbow laces and wristbands removed. An American journalist also said he was detained after attempting to enter the stadium with a rainbow t-shirt.

The man later confirmed that a security official had apologised and allowed him in, receiving a further apology from a Fifa official.

i reported that meetings have taken place with Supreme Committee - the organisers of the World Cup - following a series of controversial incidents.

It's reported that Fifa made clear its stance that everyone is welcome at the tournament and that items featuring the rainbow shouldn't be removed from supporters at venues.

England skipper Harry Kane could miss England's final group game if he defies Fifa armband ban
England skipper Harry Kane could miss England's final group game if he defies Fifa armband ban. Picture: Alamy / PA

Read more: Don’t cry for Argentina: Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after beating tournament favourites 2-1 in World Cup

Read more: Urgent power cuts warning as Met Office puts out alert over rain and wind tomorrow with travel disruption expected

Incidents that were reported to the international governing body of football from Monday have been addressed, the outlet reported, and the discussions are ongoing.

The decision to award the World Cup to Qatar, where homosexuality is a criminal offence, has been widely condemned.

Welsh LGBTQ+ fan group, The Rainbow Wall, claimed that only women had the rainbow hats taken away ahead of match, tweeting: “Not the men, just women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS!!”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, McAllister said her treatment “was pretty heavy handed”, though it didn't stop her sneaking the hat into the stadium.

“I certainly wasn’t going to give it up,” she said. “It’s an important symbol of everything that we’re about in Welsh football at the moment and hopefully the wider nation.”

Qatar has come under fire for cracking down on rainbow items throughout the tournament
Qatar has come under fire for cracking down on rainbow items throughout the tournament. Picture: Alamy

The Welsh Football Association has launched an investigation into the matter.

“The FAW has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with Fifa today (Tuesday),” it said.

It's thought there is video evidence of supporters having items removed.

After Wales' 1-1 draw with USA, manager Rob Page was asked about supporters being denied entry. “I wasn’t aware of it," he said. "It’s a shame they weren’t allowed to bring them in.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

1

Heartbroken families pay tribute to two teenagers killed when Nissan ploughed into crowd during late night 'car meet'

“Labour’s changed from the Corbin era" Lord Blunkett told Andrew Marr

Lord David Blunkett tells Andrew Marr that Keir Starmer has learnt from "what didn't work" after Labour's 2010 defeat

Breaking
Ronaldo has left Manchester United after two spells at the Old Trafford club

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after bombshell interview

Harry Kane; FA decided to drop OneLove armband.

England subject to 'extreme blackmail’ by FIFA to dump OneLove armbands, German FA claims

Just Stop Oil protester Emily Brocklebank arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Van Gogh painting ‘may have increased in value after protest’ Lawyer for Just Stop Oil activists tells trial

Poland Russia Prank

Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as French president

There are two yellow weather warnings for tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit much of England's southwest.

Urgent power cuts warning as Met Office puts out alert over rain and wind tomorrow with travel disruption expected

Oil tanker

Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker, US navy probe says

Former Tory MP Owen Paterson is taking the government to court

Brexiteer former MP Owen Paterson takes government to court over lobbying scandal

The cyclist's footage shows bike users on CS3 veering out of the way

Cyclists forced to take evasive action as driver caught on camera squeezing down London cycle superhighway

David Montenegro pictured in 2016.

Red Arrows leader suspended after ‘having affair with junior colleague he got pregnant’

A month’s worth of rain fell in the first two weeks of November

Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban for millions after days of heavy rain

The SUV inside the Apple store after the crash

Man charged with reckless homicide over Apple store crash

Paleochora harbour and town in south-eastern Crete

Boat carrying hundreds of migrants towed to port after drifting off Crete

The Baby name list for 2022 saw Muhammad and Sophie top the list

UK's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed, as Sophia and Muhammad top the list

1

King Charles welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit of his reign

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg to be given lifetime achievement award at Berlin Film Festival

Rescuers search for survivors

Rescuers search through rubble after 268 killed in Java quake

Mother and her two daughters killed in flat fire in Nottingham

Triple murder probe after mother and her two children killed in flat fire that was 'started deliberately'
An aerial view shows the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in south east England

Manston Asylum Centre is now completely empty after migrants placed in new accommodation

The Erawan shrine in Bangkok

Trial resumes for pair accused of 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing

Argentina beaten by Saudi Arabia

Don’t cry for Argentina: Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after beating tournament favourites 2-1 in World Cup
Shemima Begum

Shamima Begum 'knew what she was doing', MI5 agent tells court as lawyer claims she was 'child trafficking victim'
LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Harry Redknapp wades into World Cup LGBT row as Qataris step up crackdown on rainbow flags

Indonesia Earthquake

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies found

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has announced a string of 48-hour strikes across the festive period

Christmas getaway chaos as RMT announces string of 48-hour train strikes in December and January

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer is 'utterly determined' to stick to anti-immigration and pro-Brexit politics
Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children
Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'
James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'
footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit