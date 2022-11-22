Urgent power cuts warning as Met Office puts out alert over rain and wind tomorrow with travel disruption expected

There are two yellow weather warnings for tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit much of England's southwest. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

The Met Office has put out an urgent warning over torrential rain and gales with train and bus services expected to be disrupted.

There are two yellow weather warnings for tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit much of England's southwest.

A short spell of gusty winds and heavy rain may cause some disruption to disruption, according to the Met Office, which warned: "Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible, with perhaps a few tree branches down too."

Currently, the alert is set to run from 3am tomorrow until 8pm.

It's expected that train and bus services will also be affected, with longer journey times and roads set to be covered in water due to high levels of rain.

There is also a yellow weather warning for rain in Scotland for today, and according to wxcharts, snowfall could be seen in various parts of Scotland this week.

It's forecasted that lighter patches will form today, with heavier snow covering a wider area going into tomorrow.

It's set to culminate in up to 2cm an hour falling over a large area of eastern Scotland late tomorrow night,.

Temperatures are expected to fall too, with The Met Office forecasting highs of around 10C, while Scotland could see them drop to 4C.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain & wind across southwest England and southern Wales



Wednesday 0300 – 0800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VuoTvAoonH — Met Office (@metoffice) November 22, 2022

The snow fall is expected to be accompanied by often heavy rain in most parts of the country.

Heavy showers will hit the South West today, while most other areas will remain dry, according to the forecast map, and tomorrow, a band of even heavier rain will move across the country from the West.

Tomorrow morning, over 5mm an hour is predicted to fall over the South East and Midlands at its worst.

This will be backed up by lighter rain, covering large parts of the nation tomorrow afternoon.

116 flood alerts and seven flood warnings have been issued by The Environment Agency, with flooding expected around a number of rivers, including the Wreake in Leicestershire, the Axe in Devon, and the Alne in Warwickshire.