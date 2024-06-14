'Far-right' knifeman attacks two children at Finnish shopping centre, leaving 12-year-old seriously wounded

A 12-year-old child was injured at the Valkea shopping centre in Oulu after a stabbing. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A man suspected of having "far-right sympathies" has carried out a stabbing attack in a shopping centre in Finland which left a 12-year-old child seriously wounded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Authirities said the suspect in their 30s - who will face two attempted murder charges - "has a background in extreme right activities".

The suspect also targeted a second child in the attack, which took place late on Thursday.

Public broadcaster Yle showed images of what appeared to be a pool of blood on the floor of the Valkea shopping centre in the northern city of Oulu.

The suspect was believed to have stabbed the child several times from behind before being stopped by a security guard.

Authorities confirmed the 12-year-old child is now in a stable condition.

Read more: Teenage neo-Nazi who planned attack on synagogue jailed for eight years

The Finnish Prime Minister has condemned the attack. Picture: Alamy

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has condemned the attack.

"I condemn Oulu's brutal attack on children," he said in a post on social media.

"Far-right violence is a real threat in Finland.

"There is no room for extremism of any kind in this country.

"The government acts determinedly against extremism and violence."

Read more: Princess Kate having 'good days and bad days' as she continues chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis