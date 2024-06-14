Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
'Far-right' knifeman attacks two children at Finnish shopping centre, leaving 12-year-old seriously wounded
14 June 2024, 22:19 | Updated: 14 June 2024, 22:22
A man suspected of having "far-right sympathies" has carried out a stabbing attack in a shopping centre in Finland which left a 12-year-old child seriously wounded.
Authirities said the suspect in their 30s - who will face two attempted murder charges - "has a background in extreme right activities".
The suspect also targeted a second child in the attack, which took place late on Thursday.
Public broadcaster Yle showed images of what appeared to be a pool of blood on the floor of the Valkea shopping centre in the northern city of Oulu.
The suspect was believed to have stabbed the child several times from behind before being stopped by a security guard.
Authorities confirmed the 12-year-old child is now in a stable condition.
Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has condemned the attack.
"I condemn Oulu's brutal attack on children," he said in a post on social media.
"Far-right violence is a real threat in Finland.
"There is no room for extremism of any kind in this country.
"The government acts determinedly against extremism and violence."
Tuomitsen Oulun raukkamaisen hyökkäyksen lapsia kohtaan. Äärioikeistolainen väkivalta on aito uhka Suomessa. Tässä maassa ei ole tilaa minkäänlaisille ääriliikkeille. Hallitus toimii määrätietoisesti ääriliikkeitä ja väkivaltaa vastaan.— Petteri Orpo (@PetteriOrpo) June 14, 2024