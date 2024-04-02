Child gunman, 13, wounds three classmates in Finnish school rampage before being held by police

By Jenny Medlicott

Three children aged 13 have been wounded after a school shooting in Finland, police have said.

Police were called to reports of the incident at Viertola school in Vantaa shortly after 9am local time on Tuesday.

Three children, all aged 13, were injured and taken to hospital. A suspect of the same age was detained by police.

"All those involved in the shooting incident are minors. According to the police's current information, there are three injured," a police statement said.

Viertola school has students aged seven to 15 of both primary and middle-school age, it has 800 students and 90 members of staff.

The school has two sites, Liljatie and Jokiranta. The shooting reportedly took place at the Jokiranta campus.

Witnesses told broadcaster YLE that two ambulances had left the scene.

"The immediate danger is over," the school's principal Sari Laasila said.

Officers said in an earlier statement: “Police are at the scene investigating the incident. Bystanders are asked to stay away from the area and indoors. The door should not be opened to strangers.”

Finland saw two deadly school shootings in 2007 and 2008, which prompted the country to tighten its gun laws.

However, the country still reportedly has 430,000 licensed gun owners in its population of 5.5 million ,according to government statistics.

Vantaa is part of the Helsinki metropolitan area and is home to around 250,000 people.