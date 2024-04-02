Child gunman, 13, wounds three classmates in Finnish school rampage before being held by police

2 April 2024, 08:33 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 10:41

Three children were injured in the attack.
Three children were injured in the attack. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Three children aged 13 have been wounded after a school shooting in Finland, police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of the incident at Viertola school in Vantaa shortly after 9am local time on Tuesday.

Three children, all aged 13, were injured and taken to hospital. A suspect of the same age was detained by police.

"All those involved in the shooting incident are minors. According to the police's current information, there are three injured," a police statement said.

The suspect, who is also child, was detained by officers.
The suspect, who is also child, was detained by officers. Picture: Getty

Viertola school has students aged seven to 15 of both primary and middle-school age, it has 800 students and 90 members of staff.

Read more: Fresh agony for families of British backpackers brutally murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review

Read more: Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

The school has two sites, Liljatie and Jokiranta. The shooting reportedly took place at the Jokiranta campus.

Police arrested a suspect aged 13.
Police arrested a suspect aged 13. Picture: Getty
There was a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning.
There was a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning. Picture: Getty

Witnesses told broadcaster YLE that two ambulances had left the scene.

"The immediate danger is over," the school's principal Sari Laasila said.

Officers said in an earlier statement: “Police are at the scene investigating the incident. Bystanders are asked to stay away from the area and indoors. The door should not be opened to strangers.”

Finland saw two deadly school shootings in 2007 and 2008, which prompted the country to tighten its gun laws.

However, the country still reportedly has 430,000 licensed gun owners in its population of 5.5 million ,according to government statistics.

Vantaa is part of the Helsinki metropolitan area and is home to around 250,000 people.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

Finland School Shooting

Student, 12, opens fire at Finland school wounding three children

Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run

One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'

Finland School Shooting

Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Donald Trump

Trump’s gag order expanded after social media posts about judge’s daughter

Exclusive
A Met Police officer told a Jewish woman that swastikas 'need to be looked at in context'

Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row

The pair have reportedly demanded a review.

Fresh agony for families of British backpackers murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review

Israel Palestinians

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workers

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump posts £140 million bond to avert asset seizure

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern waters

Syria Israel

‘Revolutionary Guards killed’ in airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. File image from March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush, who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies aged 97

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17

Easter travel chaos continues as drivers face 'nearly double' journey times heading home after bank holiday weekend
Pacific Grey Whale

Whale population recovers five years after hundreds washed up dead

Shakira calls Barbie film ‘emasculating’ for her sons and says pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'

Shakira calls Barbie ‘emasculating’ for her sons, saying pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'
Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday

Israeli airstrike destroys Iranian consulate building in Syria, killing seven including two senior military commanders
Maryland Bridge Collapse

Temporary shipping channel created after Baltimore bridge collapse

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'
Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years for stealing from clients and his law firm

‘It doesn’t need context - it’s an outrageous symbol’: Met condemned after swastika row on Palestine protest

'It doesn't need context - it's an outrageous symbol': Met condemned after swastika row on pro-Palestine protest
Russia Shooting

Terrorist cell linked to Moscow concert hall attack ‘broken up’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit