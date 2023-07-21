Huge blaze breaks out in abandoned mansion dubbed 'The Towers' on Billionaires' row in north London

The Bishops Avenue in northwest London is considered to be one of the wealthiest streets in the world. Picture: Twitter/LFB

By Kieran Kelly

A huge blaze broke out in an abandoned mansion worth £25million on Billionaires row in north west London overnight.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were present at the scene as the fire took ahold of the mansion, known as 'The Towers', which is largely derelict.

It is not yet clear what started the fire, the London Fire Brigade has said.

The Bishops Avenue, known as 'Billionaire's row', is considered to be one of the richest streets in the world due.

Previous homeowners in the area include the extremely wealthy Sultan of Brunei and pop star Justin Bieber.

🚨Last night we responded to a fire on The Bishops Avenue in #Barnet. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were mobilised by our Control Officers to the scene. 📞 https://t.co/Lhb96vV7GY pic.twitter.com/lu4jYmXhyp — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 21, 2023

'The Towers' is believed to have been owned originally by musician and actress Gracie Fields.

It was then knocked down in the 1970s before the current version of the building took its place.

Its subsequent owner is believe to have been by a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, though it has been derelict for at least a decade.

Read More: Europe tourists told to make 'extreme heat plans' as wildfires rage in Greece and nine French regions issue alerts

Read More: 'Stay out of the woods': Snipers, trackers and night vision drones deployed as lion remains on the loose near Berlin

There is thought to be well over 60 mansions on Bishops Avenue, with a combined value of more than £500million.

Despite the high value of properties on the road, a number of them have remained abandoned for decades.

In July last year, TikTok account @london_xpoloring visited the abandoned 'The Towers', showing broken windows, peeling walls and broken windows across the mansion.