Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Southwark railway arches with train services 'severely disrupted'

By Asher McShane

Firefighters have rushed to tackle a large blaze in Southwark.

Witnesses reported smoke billowing over London Bridge and Waterloo stations this morning.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the fire on Union Street.

Trains to and from London Bridge have been disrupted and several nearby buildings have been evacuated.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Southwark this morning. Picture: @NetworkRailSE

Train operator Southeastern said a fire has "severely disrupted" all routes through London Bridge.

It wrote on Twitter: "Due to a fire next to the track between Waterloo East and London Bridge, services across all routes through London Bridge are severely disrupted.

"Trains are being diverted to other London terminals or terminated at alternative locations."

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire under the railway arches in #Southwark. Trains to and from #LondonBridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/c8wwK39KkM — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022

Network Rail said the fire affecting London Bridge services was in an arch under the railway.

It wrote on Twitter: "A fire broke out in an arch under (the) railway.

"London Fire Brigade are on site with multiple pumps and we have closed the railway until we can confirm it's safe."

It added: "We're working with London Fire Brigade and we will need to inspect the railway once the fire out before we can reopen. Thank you for bearing with us."