Two pilots feared dead fighting Greek wildfires as plane clips tree before nose-diving to the ground in fireball crash

The plane crashed north of Athens. Picture: ERT/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A firefighting plane has crashed as it battles wildfires in Greece.

Dreadful footage shows the plane clip a tree as it flies low to tackle the blazes, forcing it to bank steeply before crashing into a fireball behind a hill.

Two pilots are missing after the crash, fire service spokesman Yannis Artopios said.

It was reported to have crashed near Karystos on Evia, north of Athens. Evacuation orders have been issued for the island.

Greek state broadcaster ERT filmed the incident and said a helicopter had been dispatched to examine the crash site.

The plane crashed into a fireball on a hillside in Evia. Picture: ERT

The plane was part of a Greek and international effort to battle fires around Athens, on the island of Rhodes and on Corfu as scorching heat grips southern European countries.

Billowing smoke has blanketed parts of Rhodes and fires have forced holidaymakers and locals to flee, while airlines have put on rescue missions to bring people back to Britain.

Some ended up in temporary accommodation, sleeping on the floors of stadiums and schools as they fled the devastation. The Foreign Office estimated up to 10,000 Brits could be on the island.

The crash happened in the south eastern part of Evia. Picture: Alamy

Evacuation orders have also been given for Corfu.

Greece said its evacuation operations amount to the biggest of their kind in its history.

Some 80 fires are being fought across the country as it faces heat above 40C in some parts, with climate change being blamed for making wildfires worse thanks to the hotter and drier conditions.

Roughly 500 firefighters have been sent from 10 EU member states, and Turkey, Israel and Egypt have also sent help.

Meanwhile, a blaze has broken out in Sicily after temperatures there reached 47C earlier in the week

While levelling up secretary Michael Gove has insisted Greece is safe to visit - he plans to visit on of the islands in just over a week - Labour peer Lord Young has questioned government travel advice.