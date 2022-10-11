First funerals of Ireland explosion held as tight-knit community 'full of grief'

11 October 2022, 14:19 | Updated: 11 October 2022, 14:29

Fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, was laid to rest as Ireland mourns.
Fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, was laid to rest as Ireland mourns. Picture: Garda police/PA

By James Hockaday

The first funeral services are being held today for victims of an explosion at a service station in Ireland that left 10 people dead.

Fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, was the first to be laid to rest this afternoon at St Michael's Church, following Friday's blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Mass for another victim – 49-year-old Martin McGill, who was originally from Scotland – will be held at the church later on today.

Hundreds of mourners attended the first service, where 10 red candles have been lit to represent the victims of the tragedy which has shocked the whole of Ireland.

Everyone who met Jessica knew her "radiant smile", Fr John Joe Duffy told the service as he expressed his "sincere and heartfelt sympathies" to the family.

A framed photograph of Jessica and a shirt she had been making, one of her first fashion commissions, were brought forward at the start of the service and placed on the casket.

Read more: 'Living in a nightmare of shock and horror': All 10 victims killed in Irish petrol station explosion named by police

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years, a victim in the Irish petrol station explosion
Jessica was remembered for her "love, affection, kindness and warmth". Picture: Garda police
Jessica was remembered for her “love, affection, kindness and warmth”.
Hundreds of people came to say their final goodbyes to the fashion designer. Picture: PA

Read more: Tributes paid after talented rugby player named among victims of Irish petrol station blast that claimed ten lives

Emergency services who took part in the recovery operation attended the service, and Ireland's president Michael D Higgins, and premier, Micheal Martin, were represented by aide-de-camps from the Irish Defence Forces.

In a message to the family, Fr Duffy said: "We would love to be able to put in our hands to your hearts and take away that grief and that pain that you are suffering this morning.

“But to even think of that would not be a sensible thing to do. Because in that void, in that grief, there you hold in your hearts Jessica.

“While we cannot take that pain away for you, we want to walk with you. We cannot feel your pain but we will walk with you in that pain because to even say that we feel that pain would not be right or not be fair to you, but we walk in that pain.

“The greater someone is loved, the greater that pain and that pain is so immense, and Jessica will forever remain in your heart, but she will also be with you, she will remain with you.”

The tight-knit community of Creeslough is 'full of grief'
The tight-knit community of Creeslough is 'full of grief'. Picture: PA

Delivering his homily, Fr Duffy said Jessica “radiated a warm and positive feeling” to all who knew her well. The priest said she left ripples of “love, affection, kindness and warmth” wherever she went.

Fr Duffy said Jessica was “bursting with energy and imagination”, adding: “Everyone who knew Jessica knew that radiant smile. That radiant smile that would light up a room with that infectious warmth that flowed from her.

"She always brought that sun whether things were happy or difficult.”

He said she was a practical joker in the family and been known to put seaweed in people’s beds. The cleric said her success in life was based on “hard work and determination”.

“Jessica was of a slender stature, but very strong, very strong, in every way possible,” he said. “Strong in her own opinions, strong in her own self belief, in her determination."

Read more: Russian state TV blames Ukraine’s OWN air defence systems after civilians killed in missile onslaught

The family of Jessica watch as her coffin leaves St Michael's Church.
The family of Jessica watch as her coffin leaves St Michael's Church. Picture: PA

Telling mourners how Jessica had friends across the world, Fr Duffy said: “Isn’t it appropriate for a girl that travelled to so many countries, that the hearts of so many people around the world are with you as a family.

“She took herself off to Paris to study fashion. She came to note in Paris and then she was given a place because of her exceptional talent to go on to study further in Shanghai. “It was only the start of greater things to come.

“No matter how far she travelled or progressed, the place she was proud of was her beautiful family home. She used Donegal tweed in her designs, which helped to get her to Paris, and it always remained a feature of her design. Donegal was in her heart.”

Ms Gallagher, who was due to have started her new job in Belfast on Monday, was buried at Doe Cemetery after this afternoon's mass.

The tight-knit community of Creeslough has been described as "full of grief", but Fr Duffy said the outpouring of support is “like a tidal wave lifting us and trying to float us out of the tsunami of grief”.

Candle-lit vigils took place across Donegal and in Londonderry on Monday. Books of condolence have also been opened in towns and cities across Ireland.

Read more: Police hunting Katie Piper’s acid attacker believe he fled country over two months ago after prison recall

The whole country is still coming to terms with the blast, which killed 10 people.
The whole country is still coming to terms with the blast, which killed 10 people. Picture: PA

On Monday, the King extended his condolences to the people of Ireland following the “appallingly tragic” explosion. The cause of the blast has not been confirmed, but a gas leak is one theory.

The other victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Mr O’Flaherty’s funeral will be at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning. A joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James at St Michael’s in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Harper’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton on Thursday. Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael’s Church.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Marine McCutcheon's brother, LJ, has died at the aged of 31

Martine McCutcheon's brother dies aged 31 as star says her ‘heart is forever broken’

German investigators have discovered "evidence" of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann prime suspect charged with a series of sex crimes against children in Portugal

Meghan Markle has hit out at How I Met Your Mother and Jordan Peterson

Meghan Markle hits out at Hollywood shows and Jordan Peterson for stereotypes of 'crazy, hot women'

Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of seven babies

Mother walked in on Lucy Letby trying to murder her baby but was told 'trust me, I’m a nurse', court told

A man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate

Man, 25, charged over Bishopsgate robbery in which three 'have-a-go heroes' were knifed

Protestors blocked Kensington road, halting emergency services

Enraged drivers drag eco-mob off the road as protestors block fire engine and ambulance on route to emergency call

Nicole Barnes who was found dead on a couch

Mother-of-four, 29, was found dead next to her daughter, three, after missing school run

Harry spoke with Well Child Awards winners over video call from his Californian mansion

Harry tells struggling Brits to ‘muck in and help each other’ in video call from his Montecito mansion

Yesterday's strikes left at least 11 dead and 64 injured

Russian state TV blames Ukraine’s OWN air defence systems after civilians killed in missile onslaught

Cambridge Crown Court

Policeman, 31, accused of raping young girl five times before wiping his phone

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pictured at the Conservative party conference

Bank of England steps in again to bolster bond-buying plan after mini-Budget chaos

Full English: Not English, says an academic

Full English isn't English and neither is your Christmas dinner, academic claims

The aftermath of yesterday's attack in Kyiv

Russian troops are 'exhausted', running out of supplies and sent to their deaths by 'flawed' Putin - GCHQ chief

The government is set to introduce fresh guidance for schools.

Fury as school guidance set to include separate gender-neutral toilets under 'common sense' proposals

Police searching for Stefan Sylvestre issued a new image of what he looks like now, and warned the public not to approach him

Police hunting Katie Piper’s acid attacker believe he fled country over two months ago after prison recall

LAS staff are set to vote on industrial action

London Ambulance Service staff to vote on strike action over pay row

Latest News

See more Latest News

A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

More Russian missiles and drones strike Ukraine

An attendee walks outside the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in 2023 amid Ukraine war

A protester holds a placard reading 'Stop Bloodshed in Iran' during a demonstration of thousands who showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, in The Hague, Netherlands

Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

A Nissan car

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela

Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34

A foreign traveller arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

Tourists flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

DJ Art Laboe in his studio

‘Oldies but goodies’: Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies aged 97

Travis Gienger from Anoka, Minnesota, stands behind his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California

Giant pumpkin wins California contest and sets US record

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days
Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit