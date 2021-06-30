First picture of London woman, 67, found dead in Devon woodland

Ms Chong's body was discovered in Salcombe, Devon. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

By Emma Soteriou

This is the first picture of a 67-year-old woman found dead in Devon woodland after she went missing from London.

Mee Kuen Chong - also known as Deborah - was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on 11 June.

She had been living in Wembley since 2004 but was originally from Malaysia.

Her body was found in the coastal town of Salcombe, Devon, where police believe it had been "for some days".

They were called to a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, at about 5pm on Sunday, after the body was discovered.

Ms Chong's death is currently 'unexplained'. Local reports suggest the body was found decapitated.

Read more: Devon: 'Headless' body found in woodland near tourist town of Salcombe

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating the circumstances around Mrs Chong's death and are now appealing for information from the public to help trace her last movements.

"They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mrs Chong between Thursday June 10 and Sunday June 27.

"This would include any hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation where she may have stayed and also from anyone who knows why she was in Salcombe.

"A number of inquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.

"Police would like to reassure the public that while this discovery may cause some concerns in the community, the heightened police presence is to investigate all of the circumstances."

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 0700 of June 27.