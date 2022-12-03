First snow warning for Britain as country braces for 'Beast from the East' 2 and icy conditions from next week

Snow falls onto train tracks in South Yorkshire earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The Met Office has issued its first weather warning of the winter as Britain prepares to face 'Beast from the East 2' icy conditions from next week.

Snow showers are likely to cause widespread disruption on roads and on rail services throughout affected areas from Wednesday, it said.

The Met Office warned today: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

Snowfall of up to 5cm could fall in lower areas, with up to 10cm expected at places 200m above sea level.

Wednesday's yellow warning covers covers central Scotland, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

The Met Office has issued its first snow warning of the winter. Picture: Met Office

Snowfall in Penistone, South Yorkshire in March this year. Picture: Getty

And a Norway-originated cold spell known as the 'Troll of Trondheim' or 'Beast from the East 2' is likely to arrive in the coming days.

The worst conditions are expected between December 10 and 15.

The Met Office said: "There is reasonable confidence that temperatures will remain below average, and it looks like turning even colder from Wednesday.

"Showers will fall increasingly as snow in the north, even to lower levels at times with notable accumulations over the Scottish mountains."