All workers emerge from tunnel in India two weeks after it collapsed

The first workers trapped in an Indian tunnel that collapsed several weeks ago have been released.

Some 41 workers were trapped in the tunnel located in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand when it collapsed 17 days ago following a landslide.

All of the workers have been rescued from the tunnel, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Rescuers work at the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, India. Picture: Alamy

"The work of evacuating the labor brothers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel has started," the chief minister said previously.

"So far 8 workers have been rescued. Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel."

They are not thought to have sustained any injuries in the two weeks they have been trapped in the tunnel.

Emergency services have been supplying them with food, oxygen and water through a separate pipe, it is understood.

The workers are being extracted one-by-one via a 3ft pipe, which is being funnelled through the collapsed tunnel.

The workers had been expected to be freed overnight, though rescuers suffered difficulties.

Instead 'rat' miners were brought in.