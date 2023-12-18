Fit for a prince: King Charles gifted grandson George 'an £18k Victorian-style playhouse’ - and it includes a day bed

By Jasmine Moody

King Charles had once gifted his grandson, Prince George, an £18,000 shepherd’s hut for his birthday - which has gone down very well with the little royal.

Away from the grandeur of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, the little prince can play in his very own 'hut', located in Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

The location of the hut is on the edge of a wildflower meadow, a spot handpicked by King Charles.

The hut is decked out with European oak flooring, a working wood burner and even a luxury daybed.

Planbridge, the firm created the dark-cyan playhouse.

Co-founder Richard Lee told People in 2020: "We made it for his first birthday last year.

"As he gets older, it will be more than a [play house]. It will be whatever they want it to be."

Mr Lee added: "He’s [Prince George] been in it and he’s played in there. It’s their private home and we don’t get too involved, but we’ve heard that it’s gone down well."

The playhouse took over 250 hours to build and was created as a token of appreciation after receiving funding from the Prince’s Trust in 1994.

At the time, Richard was a struggling carpenter and was thankful for the donation.

King Charles had a role in creating the design, picking out the paint for the interior walls, which is a duck egg blue.

The design is based on traditional Victorian shepherd huts, which are used by shepherds for shelter.