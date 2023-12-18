Fit for a prince: King Charles gifted grandson George 'an £18k Victorian-style playhouse’ - and it includes a day bed

18 December 2023, 19:46 | Updated: 18 December 2023, 19:49

This playhouse may not be as grand as a palace or castle, but it costs nearly twenty grand, making this playhouse fit for a future monarch.
This playhouse may not be as grand as a palace or castle, but it costs nearly twenty grand, making this playhouse fit for a future monarch. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

King Charles had once gifted his grandson, Prince George, an £18,000 shepherd’s hut for his birthday - which has gone down very well with the little royal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Away from the grandeur of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, the little prince can play in his very own 'hut', located in Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

The location of the hut is on the edge of a wildflower meadow, a spot handpicked by King Charles.

This playhouse may not be as grand as a palace or castle, but it costs nearly twenty grand, making this playhouse fit for a future monarch.

The hut is decked out with European oak flooring, a working wood burner and even a luxury daybed.

Planbridge, the firm created the dark-cyan playhouse.

Read more: William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

Read more: Under-fire Michelle Mone should 'consider position' in Lords after lying about PPE deal, says Claire Coutinho

Co-founder Richard Lee told People in 2020: "We made it for his first birthday last year.

King Charles had a role in creating the design, picking out the paint for the interior walls, which is a duck egg blue.
King Charles had a role in creating the design, picking out the paint for the interior walls, which is a duck egg blue. Picture: Alamy

"As he gets older, it will be more than a [play house]. It will be whatever they want it to be."

Mr Lee added: "He’s [Prince George] been in it and he’s played in there. It’s their private home and we don’t get too involved, but we’ve heard that it’s gone down well."

The playhouse took over 250 hours to build and was created as a token of appreciation after receiving funding from the Prince’s Trust in 1994.

At the time, Richard was a struggling carpenter and was thankful for the donation.

King Charles had a role in creating the design, picking out the paint for the interior walls, which is a duck egg blue.

The design is based on traditional Victorian shepherd huts, which are used by shepherds for shelter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There were around 400 inquiries in total, which took Mr Jacobs hours to filter them.

Motorist driven to spend £35,000 on astroturfed London balcony - to get their hands on a parking permit

Serbia Election Protest

Serbia’s opposition takes to the streets claiming election fraud

Jonathan Majors Assault

Jonathan Majors convicted of assaulting former girlfriend

Breaking
The actor has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault

Marvel star Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend

Alice Wood, 23, is accused of using her Ford Fiesta "as a weapon" and running over Ryan Watson, 24, near their home in Rode Heath,

Student accused of murdering fiance cries in court as she describes 'nightmare' of 'finding him under her car'

Romania school collapse

One dead after boarding school collapses in Romania

Egypt Elections

El-Sissi wins Egypt’s presidential election to secure third term in office

Parts of a Ulez camera exploded, causing damage on a Sidcup street

Met police arrest two men, aged 60 and 61, after Ulez camera explodes in south London

Israel Palestinians

US defence secretary and Israeli leaders discuss more targeted approach in Gaza

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

Brits are in for a cold snap over Christmas

White Christmas 'highly likely', Met Office predicts in fresh festive forecast

Russell Brand has strongly denied the claims

Russell Brand questioned for a second time over alleged sex offences

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

Everything we know about Alex Batty’s disappearance, his mother and why he fled 'spiritual community' in France

Samuel Wilson from Long Eaton played for Curzon AFC.

Man charged with murder after footballer killed by van while on night out

France Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu’s figure removed from Paris wax museum after allegations

Alex went missing aged 11 when his mother took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather

‘I’m glad to be home for Christmas’: Alex Batty breaks silence after escape from French commune

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adobe-Figma

Adobe calls off £15.8 billion deal for Figma after antitrust concerns

Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea

At least 11 dead and 88 badly hurt after fuel depot blast rocks Guinea’s capital

Since 2019, the retail giant has closed over 200 stores, which is around eight per cent of its high street locations.

Boots to close more stores in 2024 before 300 locations shut for good - is your local pharmacy on the list?
The body of a woman found in the River Wensum on Friday has been formally identified as Gaynor Lord

Gaynor Lord’s cause of death ‘consistent with drowning’ as police say ‘no indications of third-party involvement'
Michelle Mone (l) has hit back at Rishi Sunak after the PM spoke about the PPE scandal ion a visit to RAF Losiemouth (r)

'They all knew': Michelle Mone hits back after Rishi Sunak says he is taking the PPE scandal 'extremely seriously'
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Saturday

US defence secretary in Israel ‘to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza’

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin officially registers as candidate for Russian presidential election

Pope Francis

Pope formally approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples

Rishi Sunak has called for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’. (Right) Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike

Rishi Sunak steps up call for a 'sustainable ceasefire' in Middle East and 'too many civilian lives have been lost'
Spiking is when someone puts drugs into another person’s drinks, or directly into their body, without their consent or knowledge.

New measures to tackle spiking announced by government - but stop short of making it specific offence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit