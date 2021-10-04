Five arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith 'hit on head with traffic cone'

Five were arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Five people have been arrested after former Tory party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted by being hit on the head with a traffic cone.

Three men and two women were arrested following reports of the assault at around 4pm on Portland Street, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The MP said he was heading to a Brexit talk on the fringes of the Conservative conference when he was pursued by the group.

Sir Iain was walking to the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, where he was involved in the talk with Brexit minister Lord Frost.

Footage shared online - said to have been filmed after the cone incident - showed Sir Iain being followed down the street as someone shouted "Tory scum" to the banging of a drum.

A friend of the MP said he was walking with his wife Betsy at the time of the incident and escaped without injury.

GMP said officers were on the scene within three minutes of receiving reports of an assault.

"There aren't believed to be any serious injuries, and following a short foot pursuit three men and two women have been arrested in connection with it, and remain in custody for questioning," they said in a statement.

"Inquiries are ongoing."