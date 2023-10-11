Flights resume at Luton Airport after huge blaze tears through car park but thousands of passengers still affected

11 October 2023, 19:09

The fire is believed to have destroyed over 1,000 vehicles.
The fire is believed to have destroyed over 1,000 vehicles. Picture: Social media/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Luton Airport has reopened after a huge fire tore through its terminal two car park, which led to the suspension of all flights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flights from the Bedfordshire airport were suspended from around 9pm on Tuesday to around 3pm on Wednesday, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

The airport has now announced all flights have resumed, though disruption is expected to continue beyond today and towards the weekend.

At least 150 flights due to take off or land at the airport were cancelled, analysis suggests.

Meanwhile, another 27 arrivals were diverted to different airports in the UK, including Cardiff and Manchester.

Some 30,000 passengers were affected in total.

Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of car park, following a fire at London's Luton Airport
Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of car park, following a fire at London's Luton Airport. Picture: Getty

Devastated Brits returned from holiday to discover their vehicles had gone up in flames following the fire.

As many as 1,200 vehicles are believed to have been damaged in the fire, which began on Tuesday evening.

The airport's terminal two car park partially collapsed as flames engulfed the structure throughout the night.

Three firefighters and a Luton Airport member of staff were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Read more: Chaos at Luton Airport: Moment car park collapses in huge blaze as up to 1,200 cars damaged and all flights suspended

Read more: Dramatic footage shows the moment car bursts into flames inside Luton Airport car park, damaging 1,200 cars

The move caused chaos for many returning home, with them being redirected to different airports and not knowing if their cars were among those to have been turned to ash.

Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for the local fire service, said the fire was believed to have started with a diesel vehicle.

"We don't believe it was an electric vehicle," he said. "It's believed to be diesel-powered, at this stage all subject to verification.

"And then that fire has quickly and rapidly spread."

Chris Meacey - whose van was parked on floor 1 of the car park - told LBC: “I’m either taking it home in an ashtray or I’m driving it home.”

Meanwhile, others who had left their vehicles in the car park shared their concerns online.

One person posted on Twitter: "I am sat 1700 miles away with our car parked level 1 in car park 2. Does anyone know which part collapsed? Only had automated email for Luton. And 5 working days for reply from car park provider #LutonAirport"

The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport
The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport. Picture: Alamy

Another person said: "Our @easyJet flight was diverted from Luton to Manchester. No staff at airport to help and the only comms we had was via app to tell us to make our own way home….Oh and my cars on fire."

A third person said: "@easyJet currently stranded in Luton after being taxied from Stanstead. All roads are obviously closed, we should never have been sent here. My car is in the car park and I have no way of getting it. No explanation from anyone. #lutonfire"

Tim Barker, who extended his holiday, tweeted: "When you should have gone home last night but you wake up to this...on the other hand your car could be a melting mess in Luton!"

One couple - Liz and Gary Blackmore from Loughborough - came back from a five-day holiday in Portugal to find their new £48,000 Mercedes had been destroyed.

Mr Blackmore said in a Facebook post: "What a night. Flew back from Portugal to be told that we are being diverted from Luton due to a fire in a car park! 

"So we end up at Gatwick and then find out it's in the car park where I parked my car. 

"So less than a year old car up in flames and the whole structure has collapsed."

He added: "Now we are struck at Bedford train station at 3.45 in the morning with no trains for three hours and a taxi wanting £150 for 53 miles!! I have to say that I've had better ends to holidays."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United States Isreal Palestinians

US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after militant massacre in Israel

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after Israel attacks, court hears

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as power plant runs out of fuel

Prisons in England and Wales are nearing their capacity

Rapists and burglars to be 'spared jail' after judges told 'prisons are full'

A BA flight has turned around

Airlines suspend flights from UK to Tel Aviv after plane turns back in Hamas barrage

Financial Markets Wall Street Birkenstock IPO

Birkenstock stumbles in US stock market debut

Rebekah Vardy has applied to trademark 'Wagatha'

Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha' in 'two fingers' to Coleen Rooney after losing libel bid

Earl Spencer

Charles Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, to release book on boarding school

Self-proclaimed danger tourist 'Lord Miles' has announced his intention to visit Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza - just days after being released by the Taliban following 8 months in captivity.

British danger tourist 'Lord Miles' released by Taliban captors - as he announces intention to 'pop down' to war-torn Israel
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as power plant runs out of fuel

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky seeks Nato support in war against Russia

Sweden Environment

Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

There are two synagogues in Watling Street: Radlett Reform Synagogue and Radlett United Synagogue.

Armed police step up patrols after man 'spotted carrying weapon near synagogue'

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo

Belgium’s PM says country supports ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions

France Mona Lisa

Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa

Israel has deployed soldiers to its north

Israel urges people in its north to find shelter after mistaken 'hostile aircraft' alert

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Jake Marlowe

Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre
Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia dissipates after hitting land at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

Cleverly was forced to run for cover amid fears of a Hamas rocket attack

Foreign secretary James Cleverly forced to run for cover after Hamas rocket alarms set off in Israel
A BA flight has turned around

British Airways suspends all flights to Tel Aviv after flight turns back amid Hamas airstrikes
Israel Palestinians

Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

Afghans bury hundreds of people killed in an earthquake in Herat province

Afghanistan shaken by fresh earthquake

Lush has come under fire for the sign

Lush hit with backlash after displaying anti-Israel sign in shop window after Hamas attacks
Young people who view extreme content online are more likely to grow up with unhealthy expectations about relationships, the report warns

Children exposed to misogynist views online 'five times more likely to think hurting people is OK'
'Boycot Israel' sparks backlash after pro-Palestine sign appears in Dublin store window

'Boycott Israel' sign sparks backlash after appearing in Lush store window display

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has spoken of her social media fears for children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan's fears for Archie and Lilibet as she admits social media worries

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit