Floyd Mayweather 'attacked by mob' over 'support for Israel' while out shopping in central London jewellery street

Floyd Mayweather was attacked in Hatton Garden. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Floyd Mayweather has been attacked in the street while he was shopping in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage circulating online shows the boxing legend being chased by a group of people on Hatton Garden, a famous jewellery street in Farringdon.

Mayweather, 47, was clearly shaken up as he was escorted away by his security entourage.

It's unclear why he was attacked, but some have claimed that it was because of his support for Israel. There were also reports that he was targeted with a racial slur.

The mob, which appeared to be made up of around 30 people, shouted taunts at Mayweather as he was bundled into his car.

Mayweather shouted back at the group of people harassing him as he was led away.

Read more: YouTuber Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old former boxing champ Mike Tyson in Texas clash

Read more: Gender-row boxer Imane Khelif wins Olympic quarter-final and guarantees medal for Algeria

Floyd Mayweather was chasted out at Hatton Garden over comments that he supports Israel.. pic.twitter.com/QfGWOFp0oc — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 10, 2024

The car sped off, leaving some of the security group behind.

Floyd was not touched by the group, a source close to him told the Sun - but another witness claimed he "took a few hits".

The incident was said to have taken place when Mayweather was out shopping and someone asked him if he supported Israel.

He is said to have replied that he was proud to support "the Jews".

A witness said: "Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted.

"Floyd took a few hits during it, but his security was trying to push people back.

"I couldn't really see Floyd trying to throw any punches back.

"His guards were just trying to get distance between him and them."

Floyd Mayweather last month. Picture: Getty

One person said: "Floyd Mayweather chased out of Hatton Gardens in London.

"The public are angry over his comments and support for Israel."

Mayweather, who won 15 major world championships over five weight classes, has been outspoken about his support for Israel, even visiting the country.

He said after the start of the war last year: "I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives!

"I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.

"This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost.

"God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!"