Follow LIVE: Matt Hancock to be grilled by MPs over key Covid-19 decisions

10 June 2021, 07:33

Matt Hancock will face a grilling by MPs over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
Matt Hancock will face a grilling by MPs over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock will be grilled by a committee of MPs about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic just weeks after Dominic Cummings accused him of being "disastrously incompetent".

The Health Secretary has denied claims levelled against him by the Prime Minister's former top aide as "unsubstantiated and untrue."

It was claimed he lied repeatedly to his colleagues and the public about Covid testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Decisions on social care are likely to be the main topic of questioning during Thursday's session of the Commons Health and Social Care committee, as well as PPE supply issues and the awarding of lucrative contracts.

Mr Cummings told the Health and Social Care Select Committee last month that Mr Hancock "should've been fired for at least 15, 20 things" during the early days of the pandemic.

The committee will hear answers from Mr Hancock from 9.30am.

Follow the latest with our live blog below

