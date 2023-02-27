Food security expert claims government ‘in denial’ over shortages

27 February 2023, 08:06

Shortages on shelves are predicted to last several more weeks
Shortages on shelves are predicted to last several more weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Guy Stewart

A food security expert has told LBC the UK Government is in denial about national food shortages.

The Food and Farming Minister is meeting with supermarket bosses later today, amid purchase limits on items of fresh fruit and vegetables like tomatoes and peppers.

Mark Spencer is insisting the current shortage on these items is because of poor weather in North Africa and says there is no risk to our food supplies.

But Professor Chris Elliot OBE at Queen's University in Belfast claimed it is a myth to say the shortage will be over in a matter of weeks.

Read more: Sunak poised to unveil new Brexit deal as Downing Street heralds ‘far-reaching concessions’ from EU

Read more: Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal

“This isn’t just a blip about tomatoes and fresh fruit and veg,” Professor Elliot said, “there are severe problems with supply of many types of foods coming into the UK, really highlighting how insecure the UK is in terms of its national food security.”

Professor Elliot said things are going to get shorter and there are going to be more gaps on our supermarket shelves.

The food trade expert thinks this is happening because the UK relies too heavily on imports but is now “bottom of the queue” when purchasing from abroad.

He added: “we’ve got a wonderful food industry in the UK which does an amazing job of sourcing foods, but they’re telling me it’s getting more and more difficult. We’re just not a preferred customer anymore.”

Meanwhile, a homeless charity which runs soup kitchens in Scotland said it also believed a national food shortage could be coming.

Homeless Project Scotland supports more than 100,000 people each year, serving thousands of hot meals every week.

The charity’s chairman, Colin McInnes, said the National Farmers Union is right that fruit and veg shortages are “just the tip of the iceberg”.

He said: “We’re going into shops and seeing that there’s no bread and no rolls, or a shortage of long-life milk, it’s right across the board.”

“Trying to get our hands on the number of eggs we need is extremely difficult. We’ve seen a humongous shortage in cheese sauce mix; we’ve had to take macaroni off the menu for the last three months.”

Homeless Project Scotland relies on supermarkets for its massive weekly shops, because wholesalers turn them away as a non-commercial buyer, Mr McInnes added.

A food company has stepped in to supply the team with the essentials for cooking like onions and carrots, but Mr McInnes said shortages over the last week have still had an impact.

“At our food bank we’d put fruit and veg for people to take away. That’s non-existent now cause there’s nothing to put there,” he added.

Food and Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: “The current situation – caused by recent poor weather in North Africa - shows how dependent we can be on certain trade routes for some types of food. I know families expect the fresh produce they need to be on the shelves when they go in for their weekly shop. That is why I am calling in supermarket chiefs to find out what they are doing to get shelves stocked again and to outline how we can avoid a repeat of this.

“As we do our shopping, we should all give our thanks to the UK’s tens of thousands of farmers and food producers for keeping us fed throughout the year and particularly showing their mettle keeping the nation going during the pandemic. “

A Scottish Government Spokesperson said: “We remain concerned about the production, supply and price of produce. Poor harvest conditions in Spain and North Africa have impacted on the volume of produce – particularly fresh fruit and vegetables such as tomatoes - that would normally be imported this winter.

“We understand that the current shortage of some specific produce is a temporary issue, and that some retailers have introduced a buying limit as a preventative measure to avoid bulk-buying, to ensure that customers can continue to get what they need. We are in regular contact with all of the main retailers and are monitoring the position closely. The Scottish Government is establishing a new Food Security Unit to analyse ongoing supply chain vulnerabilities and help to bolster industry confidence during these hugely challenging times.

“While Brexit continues to pose huge challenges to Scotland’s food and drink sector with the loss of free trade and new obstacles to trade creating impediments for the movement of goods, the Scottish Government remains committed to supporting food production in Scotland: our Vision for Agriculture has food production at its heart and makes clear our support for farmers and crofters in providing the country with healthy nutritious food, whilst also ensuring Scotland meets its world-leading climate and nature restoration outcomes.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zelenskyy's said Putin's inner circle would find a reason to "kill a killer"

Putin will eventually be killed by his inner circle, Zelenskyy says

Cyclist Bumps Down Steps

Majority of drivers say 'aggressive cyclists' threaten their safety on Britain's roads

SpaceX Launch

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket grounded

Police are investigating the gruesome murder of influencer Abby Choi

Head of Hong Kong model Abby Choi found in cooking pot as ex husband, his father and brother are charged with murder

Police van

Dismembered model’s ex-husband and in-laws charged with murder

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa Banner in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Five die in southwestern China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

Bills are set to rise by as much as £500

Energy bills ‘to rise by £500’ as regulator unveils price cap changes

Sunak leaves No 10

Sunak poised to unveil new Brexit deal as Downing Street heralds ‘far-reaching concessions’ from EU

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York

Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone dies aged 66

Kodak Black Arrested

Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Obit Gordon Pinsent

Award-winning Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent dies aged 92

Joanna Brown's mother has called on the government to act

Mother of woman killed by pilot pleads with justice secretary to step in to halt possible release

Israel Palestinians

Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills two

Greek carnival

Greeks revel as carnival celebrations return after three-year pandemic pause

Migration Italy

Dozens of migrants die after boat breaks apart off southern Italy

The incident took place before 9am

Police probe mass brawl between Celtic and Rangers fans outside stadium before cup final

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Afghan US Visas

Protest in Pakistan as Afghan refugees wait 18 months for US Visas

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died aged 66, it's been announced.

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone dies aged 66

Hong Kong Model Killed

Model and influencer’s body found dismembered in pots and fridge

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
Talks before Ramadan

Palestinian and Israeli officials meet ahead of holy month as violence soars

Russia Belarus

China announces visit from Belarus leader and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin says Nato members are seeking to eliminate Russia

Sunak will meet the EU chief tomorrow

Sunak will meet EU chief tomorrow as Raab says UK and Brussels 'on the cusp' of new Brexit deal
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Hiker Kyle Sambrook fell to his death 'in appalling weather because he was carrying his dog,' search teams believe
Dominic Raab has said he will resign from government if an inquiry upholds an allegation of bullying against him.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab says he'll resign if probe upholds bullying allegation against him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit