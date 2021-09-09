Football fan avoids jail after being racist online about black England players

9 September 2021, 10:17 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 11:18

He was given a suspended sentence for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R)
He was given a suspended sentence for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R). Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A football fan has avoided jail after he admitted to posting racist comments on social media about three of England's black footballers following the Euro 2020 final.

Scott McCluskey, 43, was handed a 14-week suspended sentence for messages written online about Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

He blamed the trio of black footballers for the Three Lions' heartbreaking loss to Italy in the penalty shoot-out on 11 July, Warrington Magistrates' Court heard.

The defendant wrote: "Well it took three ethnic players to f*** it up. Unlucky England. Sack them three monkeys."

Read more: Gavin Williamson confuses Marcus Rashford for Maro Itoje

Read more: Premier League players will keep taking the knee in new season

All three players missed their spot-kicks, which led to them receiving a torrent of racist abuse on social media immediately after the game.

On Wednesday, McCluskey - of Blyth Close, Runcorn - admitted a single charge of sending an offensive or abusive message by a public communication network.

Before being handed his suspended sentence, which will include 30 days of rehabilitation work on racism and diversity, he sat in the dock hunched over with his head in his hands.

Read more: Online racists will be banned from football matches, PM confirms

Watch: 'Seething' caller says racism still prevalent in football after 35 years

Defending the 43-year-old, Dave Robb said his client had no previous convictions and had now lost his good character.

Asking for a suspended sentence, Mr Robb added: "As a consequence of one stupid mistake, this posting, he bitterly regrets it. It may have been influenced by cannabis, that's no excuse.

"He can't say sorry enough. He knows he's done wrong."

Responding to district judge Nicholas Sanders' decision, the defendant, whose partner is also his carer, told him: "All I can say is I'm deeply ashamed."

McCluskey sighed and looked up at the ceiling as he was told the offence merited immediate custody, but due to his lack of previous convictions, early guilty plea, his show of remorse and the prospect of rehabilitation spoken of in his probation report, the judge gave the defendant a second chance and suspended the sentence.

Judge Sanders added: "This sort of online abuse seems to have gained some sort of traction in our society and it is entirely unacceptable.

"It is something which has the capability to cause real harm not just to individuals, such as the three footballers concerned, but to wider society as a whole.

"This is a foul offence which has far-reaching consequences not only for you but the general public."

McCluskey was also ordered to observe a weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays, monitored by an electronic tag, and made to pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge, to be deducted from his benefits.

Earlier, Simon Green, of the prosecution, told the court the defendant's Facebook post was met with "condemnation and outrage" and was reported by someone who had themselves been affected by racism.

McCluskey claimed he posted the message to make people laugh, saying, "it was a joke", and later deleted the post, but not before it was reported to Cheshire Police.

Mr Green said at the time of the posting "feelings were high" and there were already concerns about racist abuse online, particularly aimed at footballers.

District Judge Sanders had ordered an urgent probation report before passing sentence.

He said: "Nobody should abuse anyone for the colour of their skin, to do so against three young men, clearly doing their very best for their country, is frankly sickening."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Australia Diplomacy

Indonesia urges Taliban to respect the rights of women

Malaysia Citizenship

Malaysian mothers win battle over ‘sexist’ citizenship law

An LBC investigation has found disparities in prices of Covid tests.

LBC uncovers shocking disparities in costs of Covid PCR tests for travellers
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas
Armed police have detained a man after multiple people were held at knifepoint at a Bristol petrol station.

‘Bangs and flashes’: Man arrested after staff held hostage at knifepoint in petrol station
HR advisor Steven Smith was sacked after complaining that he was not a "kid" and wanted more than three chicken nuggets for lunch.

Chicken nugget firing: HR advisor wins £5,000 payout after 3 nugget gripe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year
Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote

Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'Eddie, where do I start?': Caller lists grievances with Gavin Williamson
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London