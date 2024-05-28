Footballers who ran £260m 'industrial' drugs gang jailed for 104 years as empire collapses ‘like house of cards’

28 May 2024, 13:24 | Updated: 28 May 2024, 17:34

Footballers who ran £260m 'industrial' drugs gang jailed for total of 104 years as empire collapses ‘like house of cards’
Footballers who ran £260m 'industrial' drugs gang jailed for total of 104 years as empire collapses ‘like house of cards’. Picture: Met Police

By Christian Oliver

A group of semi-professional footballers behind an 'industrial scale' £260million cocaine empire have been jailed for a total of 104 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gang of six's criminal network fell like a "house of cards", police said, after officers stopped one of the men while he was driving a small van filled with 8kg of Class A drugs.

Footage showed one of the drug gang members, Luke Skeete, handing over a holdall of drugs before a police investigation uncovered a further 123kg of cocaine and 224kg of ketamine from storage units in west London.

Officers also seized Skeete's phone and found messages on a secure messaging platform which they used to identify the other members.

CCTV also showed countless hours of the men coming and going from the storage unit with drugs concealed in holdalls and boxes.

Police found 131kg of cocaine
Police found 131kg of cocaine. Picture: Met Police
224kg of ketamine was recovered from storage units in west London
224kg of ketamine was recovered from storage units in west London. Picture: Met Police

Read More: Revealed: Firm whose watch dealer was found dead after raid also targeted in 2021 when crooks stole £500k of timepieces

Read More: Teenager, 17, 'eliminated from inquiries' as police continue manhunt after deadly double stabbing on Bournemouth beach

Police said the gang demonstrated and evidenced a sophisticated, professional business model the group were operating to supply cocaine through the UK.

It was found that, between 10 April 2022 and 20 October 2022, the men all conspired to supply in excess of 2.7tonnes of high grade cocaine with an estimated street value of £208,160,000 to £260,200,000.

On 28 September 2023, Specialist Crime officers carried out arrest warrants at addresses linked to the group in London and Birmingham.

All of the individuals in question were located arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

The group have now all been sentenced to over 104 years in jail at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, May 17, after all six pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply both cocaine and ketamine.

The men pleaded guilty in an earlier hearing to conspiracy to supply controlled class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply controlled class B drugs (ketamine).

Adam Pepara, 35, from Solihull, was jailed for 29 years reduced to 24 years; Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, 29, of North Kensington, was jailed for 26 years and six months reduced to 18 years and nine months; and Jamarl Joseph, 28, from Wembley, was jailed for 26 years and six months reduced to 17 years and six months.

Andrew Harewood, 34, from North Acton, meanwhile, was jailed for 24 years and six months reduced to 16 years and one month; Melchi Emanuel-Williamson, 29, of North Acton, was jailed for 21 years and six months reduced to 14 years; and Luke Skeete, 36, of West Drayton, was jailed for 22 years and six months reduced to 13 years and one month.

Luke Skeete, 36, was jailed for 22 years and six months reduced to 13 years and one month
Luke Skeete, 36, was jailed for 22 years and six months reduced to 13 years and one month. Picture: Met Police
Andrew Harewood, 34, was jailed for 24 years and six months reduced to 16 years and one month
Andrew Harewood, 34, was jailed for 24 years and six months reduced to 16 years and one month. Picture: Met Police
Melchi Emanuel-Williamson, 29, was jailed for 21 years and six months reduced to 14 years
Melchi Emanuel-Williamson, 29, was jailed for 21 years and six months reduced to 14 years. Picture: Met Police
Jamarl Joseph, 28, was jailed for 26 years and six months reduced to 17 years and six months
Jamarl Joseph, 28, was jailed for 26 years and six months reduced to 17 years and six months. Picture: Met Police
Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, 29, was jailed for 26 years and six months reduced to 18 years and nine months
Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, 29, was jailed for 26 years and six months reduced to 18 years and nine months. Picture: Met Police
Adam Pepara, 35, was jailed for 29 years reduced to 24 years
Adam Pepara, 35, was jailed for 29 years reduced to 24 years. Picture: Met Police

Police Constable Perry, from Specialist Crime North, said: “The operation we’ve dismantled here is not some minor undertaking, involving a group of chancers – this is a highly organised criminal group who were supplying drugs on an industrial scale throughout the UK.

“The sentences received reflect the gravity of what they had been doing. This is a criminal group who had otherwise promising careers – semi-pro footballers with other jobs and courses they were undertaking – but they were motivated by making money from drugs that fuel misery and violence on our streets.

“Anyone else wondering if they can make cash from this type of activity should take a look at these sentences and think again, because it’s only a matter of time before you are caught.”

Detective Constable Janes, from Specialist Crime North, added: “With Skeete’s arrest we brought this house of cards down.

“After he was detained we secured valuable evidence on his mobile phone, helping us launch another investigation that led to us identifying his conspirators.

"Forensic examination of that device and invaluable CCTV evidence helped us compile a case so compelling that none of them had any choice but to plead guilty.”

Skeete had previously been jailed for 15 years at the same court in July 2023 having pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession with intent to supply class B drugs (ketamine), supplying cocaine, and driving while disqualified.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Garry Conille

Transitional council in Haiti selects new PM for country under siege by gangs

Keir Starmer has pledged to cut NHS waiting lists

‘Slashing NHS waiting lists is our priority’: Starmer unveils ‘first steps’ for Government if elected into 10 Downing Street
Former US pesident Donald Trump sits with lawyers while he attends his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City

Trump trial: Prosecutor focuses on ‘cover-up’ while defence attacks key witness

Iain Dale is stepping down from LBC

Iain Dale to step down from LBC to put himself forward to be selected as a candidate for MP in the General Election

Amie Gray was stabbed to death on Friday night

Man, 20, from south London, arrested after personal trainer stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

Smoke billows after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Israeli strikes continue near Gaza’s Rafah

Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray. Police have released CCTV of a suspect

Police search teams scour cliffs following fatal stabbing of Amie Gray 34, as manhunt for murderer continues

Changes in VAT exemption for private schools won't happen before the next budget

Labour refuses to rule out possibility of mid-academic year rise in private school fees

Aid pier

US-built aid pier in Gaza will need to be removed after damage from rough seas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky expected in Normandy for D-Day commemorations, says Macron

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to members of the media upon arriving at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Key witness lied, Donald Trump’s lawyer tells jurors during closing arguments

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference

Mike Tyson breaks silence after suffering medical emergency mid-flight before Jake Paul fight promotion

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott has Labour whip restored but 'won't stand in General Election'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky secures further promise of military aid as he continues EU tour

US Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), US Navy sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, and Israel Defence Forces placing the Trident Pier on the

Gaza aid via temporary pier suspended after rough seas cause damage – officials

Top NFL player accused of sexual assault by two flight attendants aboard London-bound flight

Top NFL player accused of sexual assault by two flight attendants aboard London-bound flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Producer Albert S Ruddy appears backstage after his film Million Dollar Baby won best picture at the 77th Academy Awards on February 27 2005 in Los Angeles

Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer of The Godfather, dies aged 94

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using "desperate tactics" after Police drop probe into council house row

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using 'desperate tactics' after police drop probe following council house row
Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the UK could have 'closer ties' with the EU

‘Huge scope’ for closer ties with EU, Starmer suggests, but ‘no case’ for rejoining

Sam Altman

OpenAI boss Sam Altman joins Giving Pledge

Daniel Popescu: 'obsessed' man jailed over the attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

Daniel Popescu: 'Obsessed' stalker jailed over the attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
Steve Reed has said polluters will pay for the sewage crisis

'Polluting' water firms will 'pay' if Labour get in, says shadow environment secretary

Labour has slammed Sunak's National Service plan

Labour dub Sunak ‘football manager announcing transfers with no cash’ as they find ‘101 holes in National Service plan’
Robert De Niro speaks to reporters in support of President Joe Biden across the street from former president Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York

Biden campaign sends De Niro to Trump trial to put focus on 2021 Capitol attack

A collapsed building is fenced off in Palma de Majorca, Spain

Majorca building involved in fatal collapse ‘lacked proper authorisation’

'No further action' over deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner council house investigation, police confirm

Police drop investigation into Angela Rayner after council house row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit