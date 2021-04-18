Exclusive

'For now we are okay' with India not on 'red list', minister tells LBC

18 April 2021, 12:13

By Maddie Goodfellow

Environment Minister George Eustice has told LBC "for now we are okay" with India not on the 'red travel list' despite a 'doubly-mutated' coronavirus variant first identified there being found in the UK.

Whilst speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday show, Environment Minister George Eustice was questioned over why India is not yet on the UK's red list of countries to travel to.

The minister explained: "These things are kept under regular review, and there are around 30 countries currently on the list.

"I know that Grant Shapps and the other members of the Covid sub-committee that look at this will review it.

"And if we get scientific advice that India should be on the red list then we will not hesitate to do that. But at the moment, we haven't had such a recommendation."

He continued: "Obviously, we take a highly precautionary approach on all travel, so we ban people from travelling for the purposes of a holiday, and everyone arriving must have a pre-departure Covid test 72 hours before arriving and then must quarantine at home for ten days and have two tests within that time.

"I think for now we are okay, but should the advice change we will change."

This comes after the first cases of a 'doubly-mutated' Covid-19 variant were discovered in the UK.

Public Health England's figures come from the latest update of PHE's surveillance of the distribution of different variants across the UK, based on data up to April 7.

Officials have designated it a variant under investigation and some scientists have said it is a cause for concern as it could be "less controlled by vaccines."

The variant carries two different mutations, E484Q and L452R.At the moment a host of countries are currently on the hotel quarantine list where a mandatory 10-day isolation is required.

With the quarantine hotel programme having officially started in England, a new set of rules for travel have been confirmed including harsh fines and possible prison time for anyone who tries to avoid hotel quarantine.

Other new quarantine rules include two Covid-19 tests after people travel.

However, Virologist Professor Stuart Neil told LBC that India should be on the red list and it is likely for "economic reasons" that it is not.

"There are certain variants that we need to keep a close eye on to stop them coming in such that we don't necessarily need to go to extreme lengths.

"The most important thing is to stop them getting in in the first place.

Asked whether he thinks India should be on the red list, the Professor responded "yes". Tom then questioned him over why he believes it has not yet been added.

"I imagine it is an economic argument, we have a huge economic link with India and we need to create even bigger links because of Brexit.

"So my speculation would be it is the government trying to balance those two opposing issues."

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said Conservative ministers would have to accept the blame after a coronavirus variant first identified in India was found in the UK.

Public Health England reported that 73 cases of a variant named B.1.617, originally detected in India, have been confirmed in England as well as four cases in Scotland.

Thomas-Symonds said: "The Conservatives are putting the progress of the vaccine rollout at risk with their reckless refusal to secure our borders against Covid.

"Ministers have been warned time and again that failing to introduce a comprehensive hotel quarantine policy would leave us exposed to variants of Covid.

"The blame for these dangerous new variants reaching this country rests squarely with the UK Government, and lives are being put at risk."We need a proper hotel quarantine system in place urgently."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis said he is happy to be back greeting the faithful in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis back to in-person Sunday blessing

Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43 are being hunted by Czech police

Czech police hunt two men wanted over Salisbury Novichok poisonings
Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany remembers nearly 80,000 dead in Covid-19 pandemic

Yoshihide Sugar wears a mask

Japan asks Pfizer for extra supplies of coronavirus vaccine

John Kerry gestures by holding up three fingers on his right hand

US and China reach agreement ahead of climate summit

Russia Navalny

Navalny’s doctor says the Putin critic ‘could die at any moment’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm
Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'

Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'
Boris Johnson 'has got to' ban travel from India following variant spread, caller insists

Boris Johnson 'has got to' ban travel from India following variant spread, caller insists
WHO adviser: UK must put India on travel red list amid variant concerns

WHO adviser: UK must put India on travel red list amid variant concerns
Vaccine passport outrage 'an overreaction,' claims medical expert

Outrage over vaccine passports 'an overreaction,' claims medical expert
Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London