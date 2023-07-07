Final farewell to Ford Fiesta as production ends after nearly five decades

7 July 2023, 17:56

Fiesta production has stopped after 47 years
Fiesta production has stopped after 47 years. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The final ever Ford Fiesta - the UK's best selling car - was made on Friday.

Ford produced the final Fiesta at its factory in Cologne, Germany, before the site is modified to make more room for more electric vehicles.

The Fiesta was an instant hit when it was introduced in 1976 as it met the demand for smaller, more efficient cars. Ford said more than 22 million have been produced globally.

More Fiestas have been sold in the UK than any other car model, and it was the country's best-selling vehicle every year between 2009 and 2020.

Blue Ford Fiesta saloon car
Blue Ford Fiesta saloon car. Picture: Alamy

It was still the 10th most popular new car last year, with more than 25,000 registered.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures show 1.5 million Fiestas were licensed for use on UK roads in 2022, ahead of all other models.

It has been reported that the final two Fiestas which roll off the assembly line on Friday will be kept by Ford. One will be retained in Germany, while the other will go to its UK heritage collection.

Read More: All the 'red flag' claims made about OceanGate's Titan sub: The carbon fibre hull, game controllers and worrying noises

Read More: Palestinian man drives car into crowd at Tel Aviv bus stop, hurting eight people

Ford said in a statement: "At Ford in Europe, we are rapidly transitioning to an electric future.

"As part of this transition, production of the Fiesta in Cologne, Germany, will be discontinued on July 7, and a new era at the Cologne Electric Vehicle Centre will begin."

The end of production - announced in October last year - comes after Ford axed the Mondeo in 2021, while earlier this year it stopped making the S-Maxx and Galaxy people carriers.

Production of the Ford Focus will end in 2025.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference

Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in shootout in West Bank city of Nablus

Just Stop Oil activists stopped two Wimbledon contests taking place on court 18 on Wednesday

Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

Breaking
Edwin van der Sar

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar rushed to intensive care with bleed around brain

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

An inquest was opened into the three victims in the Nottingham stabbings.

Victims in Nottingham attacks all suffered stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

The Ant Group sign

Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend

'Danger to life' as thunderstorms and torrential rain set to sweep UK

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison.

‘Cowardly’ triple murderer of mother and two young children in Nottingham flat fire jailed for minimum of 44 years

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio

Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed

Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years

A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against humans

The Belarusian army camp

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

End of the road for EastEnders? Soap’s future thrown into question as its views plummet, falling behind competitors

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy
KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year
Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday
Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Died as heroes: Four boys drowned in frozen lake after one fell in feeding ducks and the others tried to save him
Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub
Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit