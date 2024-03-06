Over 170 firefighters scramble to east London police station where 'roof is completely alight'

By Kit Heren

Around 170 firefighters have rushed to a police station in east London to put out a large fire.

The London Fire Brigade said Forest Gate police station's roof was completely alight.

Over 30 fire engines with 175 firefighters are at the scene on Romford Road, trying to put out the blaze.

The fire was reported at 4.17pm on Wednesday, and the cause remains unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are likely to be working at the scene well into Wednesday night.

The fire brigade said: "30 fire engines and around 175 firefighters are now responding to the fire at a police station in Forest Gate. Please avoid the area as crews respond.

"Firefighters will likely be carrying out operations into the night."

A spokesperson for the police said: "The fire is still ongoing and the scene is expected to be in place for some time.

He added: "I want to reassure the public that policing continues as normal in Forest Gate.

"There are still significant policing resources in the area. If there is an emergency, please call us in the usual way by dialling 999, or 101 for non-urgent crimes."