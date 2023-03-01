Ex-Leeds United footballer jailed for 17 years after raping teenage girl and taking pictures of 'depraved' attack

1 March 2023, 16:28 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 16:29

Stephen Scholes, 55, has been jailed for 17 years
Stephen Scholes, 55, has been jailed for 17 years. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A former Leeds United footballer has been jailed for 17 years after raping a 17-year-old girl and taking pictures of the attack on his phone.

Stephen Scholes was found guilty of four counts of rape and four counts of assault by penetration in what was described as a "depraved" attack.

All eight offences took place at a property in Leeds in January 2020 where Scholes plied his victim with alcohol before raping her, a court was told.

The teenage girl became "very intoxicated" and "felt sick and disoriented" before Scholes took her back to the Leeds property and told her "the night was not over".

Former Leeds United player Stephen Scholes
Former Leeds United player Stephen Scholes. Picture: Police

He went on to rape the teenage girl in a "depraved" attack, despite her struggle and "shouting for him to stop". He then went on to take pictures on his phone as her raped her, The Sun reported.

Scholes put the victim in another room after the first rape before returning and raping her for a second time, the court was told.

Read More: Killer parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed jailed for more than 13 years

Read more: Father of disabled girl who died after becoming morbidly obese guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence

Scholes, 55, played for Leeds United in the 1980s and had been living in Tenerife at the time of the attacks.

The victim went to police the following day and gave three interviews, saying she had been left feeling "ashamed". A forensic investigation found Scholes' semen was on the victim.

DS Craig Stevens, who arrested Scholes, said he was wearing a Leeds United lanyard at the time of his arrest and told how he used to play for the football club.

“He made a big play of it. The sentence is brilliant and reflects how bad the offence was," he said.

Stephen Scholes was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court
Stephen Scholes was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Getty

"He was so arrogant. He thought he was never going to be found guilty. It’s been a long, hard road for the victim. I can’t emphasise enough how brave she’s been since that depraved attack.

"She’s fronted him up in court and did everything I asked of her. He would not have got that sentence if it wasn’t for her."

He continued: "I have been a police officer for 20 years and it’s probably the most impactful statement I have ever heard."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Natalia Thiebaud Kondratieva died after revealing the existence of Putin's children

Doctor who delivered Vladimir Putin's love children with mistress dies suddenly after revealing existence of his two sons
Exclusive
Matt Hancock has been told to stand down

Exclusive: Matt Hancock told to quit as MP after WhatsApp messages over care home Covid tests leak

The Holme is an enormous mansion located in London's Regent's Park

Britain's most expensive home: Saudi-owned London mansion goes on sale for £250m

King Charles alongside Adele and Harry Styles

King Charles III Coronation Concert: Who will be performing?

Jeremy Clarkson (l) axed as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host over Meghan column fallout

Jeremy Clarkson axed from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? amid Meghan Markle column fallout

The disturbance

Angry mob surround house and throw bricks and fireworks as police claim fury is based on 'inaccurate information online'

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese

Killer parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed jailed for more than 13 years

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Stadium filled with coffins of shipwrecked migrants

Greece Train Collision

Greek transport minister resigns over deadly train crash

China Belarus Ukraine

China and Belarus presidents call for Ukraine ceasefire

Finland NATO

Finland’s Parliament gives final approval for Nato bid

No one died in the horror smash

Watch as teen driver smashes into lorry at 100mph after police chase, and avoids jail sentence

Ms Thunberg was opposing wind farms

Greta Thunberg hauled off by police as she protests against windfarms

Greece Train Collision

Greek stationmaster arrested after train crash kills at least 36

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Turkey intends to hold elections on May 14 despite earthquake, says president

China US TikTok Ban

TikTok sets new default screen time limits for under-18s

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emirates Earns FlyDubai

FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms

Israel Politics

Protests over legal overhaul in Israel turn violent as police fire stun grenades

Teacher in a classroom next to school is closed sign

Teacher strike: What schools are closed today and how to check

Ironton Shipwreck

Long-lost cargo vessel revealed in Lake Huron

It comes after Elon Musk fired over 200 employees

Twitter hit by worldwide outage with thousands of users unable to load new tweets

Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan 'stunned' and two other royals 'appalled' over Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'
Mark Gordon CCTV footage with girlfriend Constance Marten

Who is Mark Gordon? Age, crimes and family background revealed

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut

Sirhan Sirhan Parole

Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan returns for latest parole hearing

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Wind farm protest sees Norway’s energy minister cancel UK trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission
Andrew Marr asked if Rishi Sunak would take the Tories into the centre ground

Marr: If Sunak is moving the Tories to the centre ground, that's going to put the willies up right-wing Conservatives
SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates
Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit