Ex-Leeds United footballer jailed for 17 years after raping teenage girl and taking pictures of 'depraved' attack

Stephen Scholes, 55, has been jailed for 17 years. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A former Leeds United footballer has been jailed for 17 years after raping a 17-year-old girl and taking pictures of the attack on his phone.

Stephen Scholes was found guilty of four counts of rape and four counts of assault by penetration in what was described as a "depraved" attack.

All eight offences took place at a property in Leeds in January 2020 where Scholes plied his victim with alcohol before raping her, a court was told.

The teenage girl became "very intoxicated" and "felt sick and disoriented" before Scholes took her back to the Leeds property and told her "the night was not over".

Former Leeds United player Stephen Scholes. Picture: Police

He went on to rape the teenage girl in a "depraved" attack, despite her struggle and "shouting for him to stop". He then went on to take pictures on his phone as her raped her, The Sun reported.

Scholes put the victim in another room after the first rape before returning and raping her for a second time, the court was told.

Scholes, 55, played for Leeds United in the 1980s and had been living in Tenerife at the time of the attacks.

The victim went to police the following day and gave three interviews, saying she had been left feeling "ashamed". A forensic investigation found Scholes' semen was on the victim.

DS Craig Stevens, who arrested Scholes, said he was wearing a Leeds United lanyard at the time of his arrest and told how he used to play for the football club.

“He made a big play of it. The sentence is brilliant and reflects how bad the offence was," he said.

Stephen Scholes was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Getty

"He was so arrogant. He thought he was never going to be found guilty. It’s been a long, hard road for the victim. I can’t emphasise enough how brave she’s been since that depraved attack.

"She’s fronted him up in court and did everything I asked of her. He would not have got that sentence if it wasn’t for her."

He continued: "I have been a police officer for 20 years and it’s probably the most impactful statement I have ever heard."