Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60 after cancer battle

Craig Shakespeare. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has died aged 60 after a battle with cancer.

A statement released on behalf of Shakespeare's family via the League Managers' Association said he "passed away peacefully at home" surrounded by loved ones.

It comes after it was announced last October that the 60-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer.

"While the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle," the statement said.

"The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person.

"The family would like to thank and acknowledge the many prayers and good wishes sent during the past few difficult months, many of which we were unable to respond to but all meant a lot to Craig and the family."

Craig Shakespeare. Picture: Alamy

Shakespeare was Claudio Ranieri's assistant whenLeicester City won the Premier League title in 2016.

He went on to replace Ranieri as manager in February 2017 and was brought on permanently with a three-year contract that June - but was sacked in October.

Several of Shakespeare's former clubs paid tribute to him following the news of his passing.

Everton said: "Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former coach Craig Shakespeare.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Norwich said: "All at Norwich City are saddened to learn of the passing of Craig Shakespeare.

"Craig is fondly remembered at Carrow Road and his loss will be felt by the entire footballing community. Our heartfelt wishes go to Craig's friends and family at this sad time."

