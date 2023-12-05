Former Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis dies aged 57

5 December 2023, 16:38

By Emma Soteriou

Former Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis has died aged 57.

The bodybuilder, who was nicknamed 'Dinosaur', won a string of titles including Mr Britain and Mr Europe.

He was named Mr Universe in 1996 but was forced to end his career early due to health struggles.

He was left needing a kidney transplant and received the surgery in 2006, after having waited three years.

Mr Davis' cause of death is not yet known. He is survived by his partner, Helen Burrows, and their daughter.

Tributes have since poured in for the former bodybuilder.

Stapleford councillor Richard McRae thanked him for putting Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on the map.

"RIP Shaun Davis, a very well-known and respected gentleman who most definitely put Long Eaton on the map," he said.

"Shaun was Mr Universe in 1996. He was also Mr UK, Mr Britain, Mr Europe and Mr Pro Universe."

His friend, Kuldeep Bhardwaj, posted on Facebook: "Rest in Peace my friend you was a true inspiration right from the day I met you at school, through your amazing bodybuilding years and after.

"Your smile and laughter will be missed."

Edward Abbew, a bodybuilder, said: "I woke up this morning to the sad news that Shaun Davis, my fellow iron warrior has passed away.

"Shaun beat me to win the British Overall Champion title in 1996. I came third. Shaun came first. In fact, we were both prepped by the same coach Patrick Nichols. I saw Shaun’s condition in 1996 when he beat me.

"I asked him who his coach was and he put me in touch with Patrick, who prepped me to win the 1997 overall title. That was the time when only one pro card was given in the UK.

"On winning our pro cards, Shaun and I competed in many countries. We were also at one time sponsored by the same company. That meant we shared hotel rooms in New York, Toronto, Budapest and Essen.

"Shaun and I always had a laugh. If you knew Shaun, you’d know what a big personality he was and how funny he could be. Rest in peace Shaun. You will be missed."

Another bodybuilder said: "Woke up this morning to sad news of fellow Brit Shaun Davis passed away.

"He helped me get known when I came over to north America after turning pro and more importantly helped me get a contract with Allmax nutrition. A NABBA legend and one of the UK's best bodybuilders ever.

"Sending prays to his family and friends."

