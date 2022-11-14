Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

14 November 2022, 20:07 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 20:24

The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened
The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened. Picture: Google Maps
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A former Metropolitan Police Officer who was asked to stop staring at his colleague’s breasts allegedly replied: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

Former assistant superintendent James O’ Sullivan is also accused of showing pictures of his penis from his phone and asking her if she wanted to see it in real life.

The alleged incident took place on July 27, 2020 when the country came out of the first lockdown, just days before the ‘eat out to help out’ scheme began in August.

He and his Met Police colleagues were off-duty and went to The Ice Wharf Pub, a Wetherspoons chain in Camden.

During the night she asked him to stop staring at her chest and he was heard asking her why she was wearing ‘a top like that’ if she didn’t want him to look. He also said words to the effect of ‘do you think other people aren’t looking at them?’

READ MORE:Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

READ MORE: Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

It is also alleged that he showed the same police officer a picture of his penis, whilst grabbing his genitals over his trousers and asking her if she wanted to see it in real life.

When she asked about her probationary paperwork he allegedly gestured towards his penis as if to take it out of his trousers.

He will now face a misconduct hearing on December 1 and 2 to decide if he is guilty of gross misconduct.

The identity of the female police officer will be kept anonymous.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

ITV I'm A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is unnaware co-star Jonnie Irwin is terminally ill

I'm A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ her co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer, as ITV bosses withhold news

Robert Massey pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Forrest

Man who walked free from court after assaulting girlfriend kills her weeks later in brutal attack

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police still hunting for woman in bright pink trousers spotted leaving 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

Britain’s top A&E doctor has warned the NHS is “really going backwards”

Emergency departments 'running on fumes' as Britain’s top A&E doctor warns the NHS is ‘going backwards’

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle
Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Man who 'drunkenly stole a digger and smashed it into a house and two cars before ordering McDonalds' appears in court

Riley will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 19.

Serving Lancashire PC charged with attempted murder at Manchester Premier Inn

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time at the G20 summit

Joe Biden says US and China have 'responsibility to manage our differences' as he meets Xi Jinping

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Manchester United on Monday

Manchester United 'to take legal advice' before replying to incendiary Cristiano Ronaldo claims

Jeremy Hunt is set to make his Autumn Statement later this week

Autumn Budget 2022: When is it and what it means for you

Iain Duncan Smith said he feared for his wife (right)

Iain Duncan Smith 'feared for wife' after traffic cone was slammed on his head at Tory conference, court hears

Ahlam Albashir was paraded in videos released by Turkish authorities

'Red rose bomber' confesses to Istanbul explosion according to Turkish police, as raids take place across 21 locations

Exclusive
Simon McDonald refused to deny that he had to speak to Mr Raab about his behaviour

Dominic Raab 'could bully,' top civil servant tells LBC as Sunak backs under-fire Deputy PM

Jeff Bezos has already given $100 million to Dolly Parton

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to give away most of his $124 billion fortune - with $100 million already donated to Dolly Parton

Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart have joined stars speaking out against the World Cup

Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart among stars to snub Qatar as pressure grows on Beckham over World Cup

Latest News

See more Latest News

A number of ceremonial events took place to march King Charles' first birthday as Monarch

Happy birthday Charles! King celebrates 74th birthday with gun salutes and new unseen portrait
President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited liberated Kherson

Zelensky greets overjoyed Ukrainians in Kherson, and accuses Russians of more war crimes in liberated city
Fireworks hurled at ambulance by 20-strong hooded mob in 'appalling' attack

Fireworks hurled at ambulance by hooded mob in 'appalling' attack in Bristol street

Primark's website crashed today as the new click and collect service launched

Primark website crashes as firm launches click and collect for the first time

Joe Lycett has offered an ultimatum to David Beckham over his agreement with the World Cup in Qatar

Joe Lycett threatens to shred £10,000 of his own cash if David Beckham does not cut ties with Qatar
Lavrov was reportedly hospitalised but Russian officials later posted video of him apparently at a hotel dismissing the reports as 'fake'

'This is a game in politics:' Russian foreign minister Lavrov hits back after being rushed to hospital at G20 summit
NHS hospitals are 'like a lobster trap', an A&E chief has said

A&E chief is 'desperate to keep his parents out of hospital' - with hundreds dying every week because of bed-blocking
Opera should be performed in car parks in order to survive, according to the Arts Council chief

Opera should be performed in car parks and pubs to survive, says Arts Council boss

A woman has been arrested over the terror attack in Istanbul

Female suspect ‘seen sitting on bench for 40 minutes’ and then fleeing site of Istanbul bomb among 22 arrested
A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin has shared his terminal cancer diagnosis

'You give us so much joy': colleagues react to A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

Sangita schools caller

Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension
‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit