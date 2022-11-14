Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened. Picture: Google Maps

By Fran Way

A former Metropolitan Police Officer who was asked to stop staring at his colleague’s breasts allegedly replied: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

Former assistant superintendent James O’ Sullivan is also accused of showing pictures of his penis from his phone and asking her if she wanted to see it in real life.

The alleged incident took place on July 27, 2020 when the country came out of the first lockdown, just days before the ‘eat out to help out’ scheme began in August.

He and his Met Police colleagues were off-duty and went to The Ice Wharf Pub, a Wetherspoons chain in Camden.

During the night she asked him to stop staring at her chest and he was heard asking her why she was wearing ‘a top like that’ if she didn’t want him to look. He also said words to the effect of ‘do you think other people aren’t looking at them?’

READ MORE:Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

READ MORE: Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

It is also alleged that he showed the same police officer a picture of his penis, whilst grabbing his genitals over his trousers and asking her if she wanted to see it in real life.

When she asked about her probationary paperwork he allegedly gestured towards his penis as if to take it out of his trousers.

He will now face a misconduct hearing on December 1 and 2 to decide if he is guilty of gross misconduct.

The identity of the female police officer will be kept anonymous.