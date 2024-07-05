Breaking News

Shellshocked Liz Truss motionless on stage as she loses to Labour by just 600 votes

5 July 2024, 06:51 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 07:46

Liz Truss is the first former PM to lose their seat in a century
Liz Truss is the first former PM to lose their seat in a century. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The former Prime Minister Liz Truss stood motionless on stage as she lost her seat to Labour by just 600 votes.

Ms Truss' disastrous time as Prime Minister came to an end in October 2022 after just 44 days.

The 26 per cent swing to Labour in south west Norfolk is the biggest swing in any election in history.

She is the first former Prime Minister to lose their seat in a century.

Liz Truss was shellshocked as she stood on stage
Liz Truss was shellshocked as she stood on stage. Picture: Alamy

It rounds off a torrid night for Tory big beasts, with 11 Cabinet ministers losing their seats.

This includes the Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer.

Jacob Rees-Mogg also lost his North East Somerset and Hanham seat to Labour, while Penny Mordaunt - a Tory leadership hopeful - also lost to Sir Keir Starmer's party.

Ms Truss' symbolic defeat reflects just how badly the Conservatives performed in the General Election.

At the time of Truss' loss, Labour had won 409 seats, with the Tories slumping to 116.

Ms Truss' Premiership plunged into chaos after her government's mini-budget, which included plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

This sent the markets into turmoil before the-then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked.

Jeremy Hunt, who narrowly won his seat this evening, replaced Mr Kwarteng.

But it was not enough to save Ms Truss, who was forced to resign by the Conservatives 1922 committee.

Tory big beasts who lost their seats

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat at the count in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency
Rishi Sunak concedes defeat at the count in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency. Picture: Getty

Grant Shapps - Defence Secretary

Gillian Keegan - Education Secretary

Johnny Mercer - Veterans Minister

Penny Mordaunt - Leader of the House of Commons

Jonathan Gullis - Tory deputy chairman

Lucy Frazer - Culture Secretary

Simon Hart - Chief Whip

Steve Baker - Northern Ireland minister

Mark Harper - Transport Secretary

Michelle Donelan - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Alex Chalk - Justice Secretary

Sir Robert Buckland - former Justice Secretary

Therese Coffey - former Environment Secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg - former Brexit secretary

