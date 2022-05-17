Breaking News

Foster mum found guilty of murdering Leiland-James Corkill, 1, who she wanted to adopt

By Will Taylor

A 38-year-old woman has been found guilty of murdering one-year-old Leiland-James Corkill.

Laura Castle, 38, had wanted to adopt the baby. She was also found guilty of one charge of child cruelty at Preston Crown Court.

The baby had been placed with Castle and her husband, Scott Castle, 35, by authorities in Cumbria just five months before his death.

He suffered catastrophic head injuries, and hospital medics raised fears they were so bad they did not match how Castle said he received them.

Instead, she had claimed Leiland-James had fallen from a sofa, hurt his head and struggled to breathe. She called for paramedics on the morning of January 6 last year.

Leiland-James died the next day.

Castle continued to claim the death was an accident that happened as her night shift worker husband slept.

But after a jury was sworn in for her trial at Preston Crown Court last month, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

She then claimed she had shaken the one-year-old after he did not stop crying at breakfast, and then his head hit the sofa before he fell from her knee to the floor.

