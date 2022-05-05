Exclusive

97% of child cruelty reports don't lead to charge as Star Hobson's family call for change

5 May 2022, 07:11 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 07:20

Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett has called for an overhaul of children's protection services following the death of the toddler.
Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett has called for an overhaul of children's protection services following the death of the toddler. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Vicki Smith

By Vicki Smith

Star Hobson's great-grandfather has called for an overhaul of England's child protection system after an LBC investigation revealed 97% of child cruelty reports don't result in a suspect being charged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fewer than 3% of reports of child cruelty or neglect to England’s police forces last year resulted in a suspect being charged or a summons, LBC can reveal.

David Fawcett, the great step-grandfather of murdered toddler Star Hobson, exclusively told LBC: “I just wouldn’t want this to happen to any other family, this is why it needs to change, it needs to change drastically, we can’t have children put in these positions.”

Star was just 16 months old when she was killed in 2020 by Savannah Brockhill, her mother’s partner, while Frankie Smith was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

The toddler died after months of “neglect, cruelty and injury” and five referrals to social services.

In recent weeks and months, England’s child protection services have been put under scrutiny as a list of young lives lost grows.

Read more: Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson

Read more: 'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

Child neglect is the ongoing failure to meet a child’s basic needs, and according to the NSPCC is the most common form of child abuse.

The NSPCC describes neglect as being where a child may be left hungry or dirty, or without proper clothing, shelter, supervision or health care.

Out of the 28 police forces in England that responded to a freedom of information request, analysis shows the charge rate of reports of child neglect or cruelty varies between the services from 0% to 12.9%, with the average across England being 2.5%.

The majority of reports did not progress to criminal action due to “evidential difficulties”.

In 2021, at least 22,488 reports of child neglect or cruelty were reported to officers. An increase of more than 22% on the previous year. By January 2022, the figures provided to LBC show 208 charges or summons had been made.

Read more: More than 300 civilians evacuated from Mariupol as Russia storms steelworks

Star Hobson was just 16 months old when she was killed.
Star Hobson was just 16 months old when she was killed. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Ian Critchley, Deputy Chief Constable of Merseyside Police and the national police chief’s council lead for child protection spoke exclusively to LBC. He said the figures “indicate to us there is more work for us to do".

But he told LBC the charging figures do not reflect the various other outcomes which wouldn’t be counted in the data, including social care or suspects being charged for more severe offences, including murder.

Mr Critchley said “thousands and thousands” of children are protected by officers every single day and criminal charges only show one element of action taken by various agencies and partners.

“Of course, we know, and the public know, some shocking cases where indeed things could and should’ve been done, that’s why the national review panel’s been commissioned to look at some horrendous cases where children have died and should be here now.”

David Fawcett, Star Hobson's great-grandfather.
David Fawcett, Star Hobson's great-grandfather. Picture: LBC

Reacting to the data which shows most reports result in “evidential difficulties”, the Detective Chief Constable told LBC about the “complexity” surrounding these cases.

He said that when investigating neglect there is a difference between “criminal acts” and “neglect that takes place down to poor parenting, where support is needed to be given to parents to assist them in terms of bringing up children in today’s society.”

Detective Chief Constable Critchley admitted that “less professionals going into houses on a regular basis” during lockdowns did present more challenges for investigators trying to gather evidence of child neglect.

Tony Hudgell, 5, had both legs amputated following abuse by his birth parents.
Tony Hudgell, 5, had both legs amputated following abuse by his birth parents. Picture: Alamy

Paula Hudgell, the adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, who had both legs amputated after abuse by his biological parents as a baby told LBC the figures are “shocking” but “not surprising”.

Mrs Hudgell has been campaigning for “Tony’s law”, which increases maximum jail terms for abusers to life imprisonment.

She told LBC that all police services and the CPS need specialist departments for child cruelty due to the nature of the cases and the difficulties surrounding gathering evidence: “especially if the child survives because they haven’t got that evidence that is critical to bring them to court.”

“We absolutely need a complete overhaul of the whole system of trying to bring these cases to court”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Wladimir Klitschko thanks Britain and calls for end to 'senseless killing' of Ukrainians

'Nothing is forgotten': Wladimir Klitschko reveals 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine
People will have their say in the local elections today.

Voters head to the polls across the UK to elect new local leaders

Sheila and Clay Fletcher were released on May 3 and May 4 after each posted $300,000 bond, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis, over the death of their daughter Lacey (left).

Parents charged with murder of daughter 'fused' to sofa in own waste leave jail on $300k bond
More than 300 Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol.

More than 300 civilians evacuated from Mariupol as Russia storms steelworks

Amber Heard testifies about the first time she says her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, hit her.

'It changed my life': Tearful Amber Heard recalls first time Johnny Depp 'slapped her'

Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham.

'Kindest soul': Tributes paid to Essex shopping centre victim as man charged with murder

Shocking moment British woman launches tirade at passenger on easyJet flight

Shocking moment British woman launches tirade at passenger on easyJet flight

Madeleine McCann and Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect's lawyer blasts claims new forensic evidence has emerged

Martin Lewis called Government advice to those struggling to eat amid the cost of living crisis "patronising"

Martin Lewis blasts Minister for 'patronising' advice on buying value food brands

Nutel-Virgil Papadache, left, and Marius Bucur were both jailed

Five jailed after girl raped and sexually assaulted following kidnap from foster home

Diego Maradona Hand of God Goal Argentina v England 1986

Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt sells for record £7.1m at auction

The National Trust is facing a boycott over its introduction of gender neutral toilets

National Trust faces boycott after members left 'mortified' by gender-neutral toilets

Russia has resumed attacks on the City of Mariupol

'Thermobaric missiles' fired at Mariupol steelworks amid fears for trapped Ukrainians

Zara Phythian appeared in 2016's Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange actress's husband says woman accusing couple of sexual abuse is 'evil'

Neil Parish said he was meaning to look at tractors on his phone in the House of Commons but he accidentally watched porn

Neil Parish quits as MP after watching porn in the Commons while 'looking for tractors'

Anthony Smith, who injured his baby son so badly he lost both his legs, was attacked at HMP Swaleside in Kent

Baby abuser could get taxpayer compensation after inmates battered him with tuna cans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Russia

Ukraine repels some Russian attacks but fighting rages at Mariupol steel mill
A serviceman of Donetsk People’s Republic militia stands at a check point in Mariupol

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers evacuate the 10th survivor pulled alive after being trapped 132 hours from the debris of a self-built residential structure that collapsed in Changsha in central China's Hunan Province

Survivor found almost six days after China building collapse

Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York

Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing of homeless man
British Virgin Islands Drugs

British Virgin Islands premier facing drugs charges could be freed from custody
A slurry bomber dumps fire retardant between the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire and homes on the westside of Las Vegas, New Mexico

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town of Las Vegas
Penn Badgley

You star Penn Badgley co-creates podcast on adolescence

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man’s throat for a Covid-19 test at a testing site during the second consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing on Wednesday May 4 2022

Beijing shuts 10% of subway stations to stem Covid-19 spread

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Israelis observe two minutes of silence as air raid sirens sound to mark Israel’s annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at the Armoured Corps memorial site, in Latrun, Israel, on Wednesday May 4 2022

Hecklers interrupt Israel Prime Minister’s Memorial Day speech on unity

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways
Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr has claimed the upcoming local elections are the practice round for the Tories and Labour.

Andrew Marr: Tories and Labour warm up for the next general election
Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police