'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

16 March 2022, 09:39

By Emma Soteriou

Star Hobson's killer was "absolutely evil" and "controlled" the whole family, the toddler's great grandfather has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, David Fawcett said that Savannah Brockhill showed "controlling" behaviour over the entire family, suggesting Star's mum was a victim too.

It comes after the mother of the murdered toddler - Frankie Smith - had her prison sentence extended at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

She was initially sentenced to eight years in prison for causing or allowing her daughter's death, but it was later increased to 12 years.

"When you heard the increase in sentence, what was your reaction Mr Fawcett?" Nick asked.

"We weren't surprised, we expected it to be increased. It did seem a bit too lenient.

"I just said it might be increased to 10 years - that's what we thought - but when they said 12 it was a bit of a shock."

Read now: Russian forces take 400 patients and doctors hostage at Mariupol hospital

Read now: Zelenskyy concedes Ukraine will never join Nato as peace talks become 'more realistic'

"When you say it's a shock do you believe it's unfair on the woman?" Nick went on to say.

"Not unfair, but I just can't understand that when she was sentenced in the first place...I just think Frankie was a victim herself. She was abused by Savannah Brockhill. She could have got Star out of that situation but she was so controlled. We noticed the change in Frankie."

Nick said: "At the appeal, they did say the woman showed a deliberate disregard for her daughter's safety - a lot of people would say 12 years isn't enough for what she allowed to happen."

"A lot of people have said they both should have got the same, but Frankie was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter," Mr Fawcett explained.

When asked how Brockhill controlled Smith, Mr Fawcett said: "She seemed to take control of the entire family.

"I don't know where she came from but Frankie's sisters were frightened of her and Frankie's mum.

"She even controlled the social workers when they came to visit."

Nick asked Mr Fawcett if he felt Brockhill was evil.

"Yes, definitely," he said. "Absolutely evil. The way she controlled everything - she blocked my phone, she stopped Anita (Star's great grandmother) from seeing Star, she isolated Frankie, she moved her away, we couldn't get any contact with her."

He went on to say: "She was making threats to me that if I went anywhere near Star I'd be in bother."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'anxiously waiting with bags packed', MP says

Lord Richard Harrington, the newly appointed Refugees Minister, pledged to make the system simpler.

Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

The Ukrainian MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Exclusive
Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says

Nuclear war 'possible' and could only be 'a few steps away', says former RAF chief

Nuclear war 'possible' and 'could only be a few steps away', warns former RAF chief

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has told LBC that the UK's message to China's president Xi Jinping is that Vladimir Putin's war is 'illegal and must not be supported'.

'Illegal war must not be supported': UK's message after China 'willing' to help Russia

The health secretary Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Putin will be "at war with NATO" if it targets one of the alliance's territory.

'War with NATO if single Russian toecap' steps into its territory, Sajid Javid warns

Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation

Nick Ferrari Says: Hapless Home Office needs to finally treat refugees right

Sir Tom Winsor said police should not make any political statements on their uniform

Police shouldn't show support for Ukraine or wear gay pride badges, says watchdog

Ferrari destroys eco protester

Furious Nick Ferrari cuts off eco-mob protester after they refuse to answer his question three times
Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Grant Shapps said the UK was sending £400m to Ukraine

Nick Ferrari demands foreign aid budget becomes the Ukrainian aid budget

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari Putin's invasion is not going to plan

Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

James Cleverly told LBC it was a 'badge of honour' that Putin had lashed out over UK sanctions

Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners
Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Covid travel rules 'kind of back to good old days', Transport Secretary says
Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code
The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

7 days ago

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

8 days ago

Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces
Insulate Britain activists bring the M25 to a standstill

Police charge 56 Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests
The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday

Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK
Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine.

Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine
The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fourth Russian general killed in Ukraine as Putin's forces 'struggle with terrain'
Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner will go head to head at PMQ's.

Watch again: Raab faces Rayner at deputy edition of PMQs as Boris lands in Saudi
Nicola Barker's a Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, who says Previous same-sex marriages are still valid in Bermuda, but no one new can get married thanks to the decision.

UK could be forced to justify blocking same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman Islands
All three men denied sending grossly offensive messages.

Three Met officers deny sending grossly offensive messages to Sarah Everard's killer
Mr Zelenskyy has accepted that Ukraine will be unable to join Nato.

Zelenskyy concedes Ukraine will never join Nato as peace talks become 'more realistic'
The Government has been accused of wasting taxpayers' money on a "festival of Brexit"

Govt accused of wasting £120m of taxpayers' money on 'Festival of Brexit'