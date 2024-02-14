Four boys aged 12 to 14 accused of sexually assaulting second girl in Rochdale after being arrested for rape

The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Four boys aged 12 to 14 from Rochdale have been accused of sexually assaulting a second girl after they were arrested on suspicion of rape.

The boys were held at the weekend after reports of a rape near a Morrisons supermarket and Metrolink station on Saturday evening.

Two 14-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old have been bailed under investigation.

It has now emerged police are investigating an alleged rape and sexual assault of two girls.

Superintendent Phil Key, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "As with all investigations into sexual offences, the victims remain our priority, and we have dedicated specialist resources in place to support them and their families as the investigation continues to progress.

"We understand that an incident of such nature is no doubt going to cause the community concern.

"This is why we continue to have an increased visible presence in the area for reassurance, working alongside key partner agencies, as well as additional resources from our specialist operations branch, patrolling the local transport hubs and networks. The four suspects arrested at the weekend have been bailed with strict conditions.

"We are continuing to liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure the investigation progresses towards a prosecution. I can assure the victims and our communities that securing justice is our priority.

"As to not impact the possibility of justice in this case, I would continue to ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media about the names of the victims and suspects involved. By law, they are all entitled to anonymity."