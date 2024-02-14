Four boys aged 12 to 14 accused of sexually assaulting second girl in Rochdale after being arrested for rape

14 February 2024, 19:41

The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale
The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Four boys aged 12 to 14 from Rochdale have been accused of sexually assaulting a second girl after they were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boys were held at the weekend after reports of a rape near a Morrisons supermarket and Metrolink station on Saturday evening.

Two 14-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old have been bailed under investigation.

It has now emerged police are investigating an alleged rape and sexual assault of two girls.

Superintendent Phil Key, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "As with all investigations into sexual offences, the victims remain our priority, and we have dedicated specialist resources in place to support them and their families as the investigation continues to progress.

Read more: Four boys aged between 12 and 14 arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Rochdale

"We understand that an incident of such nature is no doubt going to cause the community concern.

"This is why we continue to have an increased visible presence in the area for reassurance, working alongside key partner agencies, as well as additional resources from our specialist operations branch, patrolling the local transport hubs and networks. The four suspects arrested at the weekend have been bailed with strict conditions.

"We are continuing to liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure the investigation progresses towards a prosecution. I can assure the victims and our communities that securing justice is our priority.

"As to not impact the possibility of justice in this case, I would continue to ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media about the names of the victims and suspects involved. By law, they are all entitled to anonymity."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Ivrea Carnival

Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found

Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag

Dame Maureen blamed woke culture for a rise in anti-Semitic "comedy"

'There's nothing left to joke about in this woke world': Anti-Semitism 'is new rock and roll', Maureen Lipman fears

Exclusive
A Palestine protester said the group wasn't intimidating Tobias Ellwood

'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends protest at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'

Devastation in Rafah

Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of heavy fighting

France Sarkozy Verdict

Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

Police tackled the machete-wielding thug

Machete-wielding man tackled by brave off-duty police officers at work drinks in south London

Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to break silence on 'controlling' allegation at Red Bull F1 car launch

Japan Moon Landing

Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

Tobias Ellwood

Dozens of Palestine activists surround house of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood in 'wholly unacceptable' protest

Natasha took her own life in April 2018.

University of Bristol loses appeal to overturn ruling that it contributed to student’s death

The officer opened fire after mixing up the sound of an acorn falling with gunfire

US police officer unleashes hail of bullets on handcuffed black suspect after mistaking falling acorn for gunshot

The aftermath of the crash

Six police officers hurt after horror crash between police van and bus in Kennington, 'leaving officer stuck inside'

Tear gas is fired at a protester

Indian farmers clash with police for second day amid protests

Valentine’s Day Loveland

Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland

Steve Wright has died aged 69

Steve Wright found dead at London flat after 'incident' as tributes pour in for beloved DJ

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer is facing an escalating anti-Semitism row

Third Labour politician 'spoken to' amid anti-Semitism row, as Starmer battles to control crisis ahead of by-elections
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

White House decorations

Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Prabowo Subianto

Defence minister Subianto claims victory in Indonesia’s presidential election

Warship

Ukrainian military claims it sank Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Asgar, Khalid and Shabnam Sheikh have been jailed

Family jailed after leaving arranged bride in vegetative state by dousing her in chemicals and force-feeding her pills
Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell fears 'fairytale life will unravel' as Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 future undecided
LGBTQ activists

LGBTQ+ activists in Japan demand marriage equality for same-sex couples

It is the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War

Hundreds of British Army vehicles head for Poland as NATO stages biggest operation since Cold War amid Russia threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit