Four boys aged between 12 and 14 arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Rochdale

By Chay Quinn

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police were called on Saturday night to a Metrolink station in Rochdale - near a large Morrisons supermarket.

Four adolescent boys - one aged 12, one aged 13 and two aged 14 - were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

The alleged victim, a young girl, is being supported by specialist GMP officers.

A large swathe of land has been cordoned off by police and a forensics tent has been spotted on the site while GMP investigates.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 6pm on Saturday, officers were called to reports of a rape in Newbold, Rochdale.

"Four boys aged 12, 13, 14, 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

"The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers."