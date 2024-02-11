Boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully' as police make double arrest

The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

An eight-year-old boy has suffered serious head injuries after being mauled by a dog in Bootle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Wadham Road just after 5.20pm on Saturday, following a report that a dog had bitten the boy's head.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment of serious head injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, Merseyside Police said.

Officers attended and seized the dog – which is believed to be an XL Bully.

A man, 30, and woman, 49, have since been arrested on suspicion of being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. They have been taken into custody to be interviewed.

They are not related to the child.

Read more: Two bodies discovered in River Thames 'not linked' to Abdul Ezedi as police continue hunt for Clapham attack suspect

Read more: Woman charged with double attempted murder after two children 'poisoned' at home in Sussex

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: "This was a horrific attack which has left a young child requiring emergency surgery for injuries to his head.

"I want to reassure people that he is receiving the best possible care and treatment for his injuries, which are described as life-changing.

"We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened. I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information, to come forward as soon as possible.

"This case highlights in the starkest terms the potential dangers of dogs, and I would appeal to anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to contact us so that we can take pro-active action."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 quoting incident reference 24000162913 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.