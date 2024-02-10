Woman charged with double attempted murder after two children 'poisoned' at home in Sussex

By Emma Soteriou

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children were victims of a suspected poisoning.

Officers were called to a property in Hunters Way, Uckfield, East Sussex, on Thursday, where the two children, aged 9 and 13, and a woman aged 38 were taken to hospital for treatment.

Jilumol George, 38, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

She was remanded in custody to appear at a crown court on March 8.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to an address in Hunters Way at 6.30am on Thursday (February 8).

"A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment.

"Following inquiries, Jilumol George, 38, of Hunters Way, Uckfield, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

"She appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday (February 10) and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Friday 8 March."

Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: "I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, however, I am satisfied there is no wider risk to the public."