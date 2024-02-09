Woman arrested after mum, 38, and two children rushed to hospital following 'poisoning' at home

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been arrested after a 38-year-old mother and her two children were rushed to hospital following an alleged poisoning at home.

The mother and her children, aged nine and 13, were found at an address in Hunters Way, Uckfield in East Sussex, on Thursday.

The trio remain in hospital in serious but stable condition, Sussex Police said.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection to the "isolated" incident.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services responded to welfare concerns at an address in Hunters Way, Uckfield on Thursday morning (February 8).

"A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment.

"While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state.

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury.

"We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community."