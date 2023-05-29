Four dead as boat carrying British tourists overturns in whirlwind on Italian lake

29 May 2023, 13:03

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake
Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake. Picture: Vigili del Fuoco

By Emma Soteriou

Four people have died after a boat carrying British tourists capsized during a whirlwind on a northern Italian lake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Divers searched overnight after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew on Lago Maggiore in Lombardy on Sunday evening.

The final body was recovered early on Monday.

Attilio Fontana, who is the president of the Lombardy region, described the incident as "very serious".

Firefighters said 19 people were saved and many are understood to have either swam to shore or been picked up by other boats.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The boat was believed to be carrying up to 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when it capsized and sank, according to Italian news site La Repubblica.

The publication said three of the victims were an Italian man and woman and the skipper's wife, who was Russian.

Read more: 'Britain's FBI' set to work with countries in North Africa to 'stop up to 400,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean'

Read more: Two charged after Premiership Rugby final halted by eco-protestors as fans cheered a player intervening

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Malpensa airport.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are in contact with local authorities in Italy after a boat accident and are ready to provide consular assistance to any British nationals involved." 

Lake Maggiore is the second largest lake in Italy and is a popular tourist destination. It lies on the south side of the Alps.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Burning police car

Ethnic Serbs clash with police in bid to take over Kosovo municipal building

Building Collapse Iowa

One rescued overnight after building collapse in Iowa

Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai’s bid to terminate national security trial in Hong Kong rejected

Lindsey Graham

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Chinese astronauts

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030 as new space race accelerates

Brian Cox, who stars in Succession

‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim

Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu sworn in as new Nigerian President

The bulk carrier

Malaysia detains Chinese barge on suspicion of looting British warship wrecks

Uganda’s president

Uganda’s president signs tough anti-gay legislation into law

UK police officers are to be tasked with breaking up people-smuggling gangs alongside security forces in North African countries

'Britain's FBI' set to work with countries in North Africa to 'stop up to 400,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean'

Child with empty plastic bottles

UN talks on treaty to end global plastic pollution begin in Paris

Turkish president

Triumphant Erdogan faces challenges over economy and earthquake recovery

Phillip Schofield has issued a new statement after leaving This Morning

Eamonn Holmes slams 'delusional' Philip Schofield as former presenter insists there is 'no toxicity' at This Morning

Italian lake accident

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes during storm on Italian lake

Nepal Everest Anniversary

Nepal honours Sherpa guides to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Building collapse in Iowa

Rescue operation under way after Iowa apartment building partially collapses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Metropolitan Police officers will not attend emergency calls if they are linked to mental health incidents from September.

Met Police to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in bid to 'focus on crime'
Typhoon Mawar

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Mawar approaches Philippines

Erdogan's rule will now continue until 2028

Erdogan claims historic victory in Turkish presidential election - but nation remains divided
Route 66 sign

Route 66 TV star George Maharis dies aged 94

Turkey Election

Erdogan wins re-election in Turkey’s presidential election

In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 20

At least two dead, others missing after tourist boat overturns in northern Italy

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington

President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy reach final deal to prevent US default

Food inflation remains more than double the standard rate at 19.1%

Retail chiefs warn Sunak plan to cap supermarket prices will 'lead to shortages and won't work'
Switzerland were ranked as the least miserable people in the world - with Zimbabwe named the most miserable as it battles sky-high inflation

World's least miserable countries revealed... with Britain only ranked 28th two years after reaching 4th
Alysia Salisbury died in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night

Parents of girl, 5, who died in fire say they have lost a 'beautiful daughter and sister'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit