Two charged after Premiership Rugby final halted by eco-protestors as fans cheered a player intervening

28 May 2023, 20:34

The game was brought to a sudden halt due to the protest
The game was brought to a sudden halt due to the protest. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Two men have been charged after Just Stop Oil protesters stopped play in the Premiership Rugby final yesterday at Twickenham before players helped drag them off the pitch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Police said Samuel Johnson, 40, of Reydon, Suffolk, and Patrick Hart, 37, of Brislington, Bristol, have been charged with aggravated trespass.

Fans booed as two men poured orange dried paint onto the pitch after 20 minutes of play between Saracens and Sale.

When one of the men was tackled to the ground, spectators began to cheer.

The televised match was paused for a few moments before play resumed, with the orange paint still on the pitch.

Just Stop Oil's latest stunt follows similar action at the Chelsea Flower Show on Thursday and at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield last month.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Read more: Chaos at UK airports as Border Force systems down nationwide with arrivals forced to wait in 'mother of all queues'
Read more: Man arrested after crashing into Downing Street gates separately charged with making indecent images of children

According to Just Stop Oil, the protesters are GP Patrick Hart, 37, from Bristol and Sam Johnson, 40, a builder from Essex.

Tweeting a video of BT Sport's coverage of the stunt, the eco-activist group wrote: “Two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final.

"They are demanding a halt to any new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.”

Clare Foges challenges Just Stop Oil spokesperson after disruption occurred at rugby final

A spokesperson for Twickenham Stadium said: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter.

“We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”

The Gallagher Premiership Rugby final is the top division of the English rugby union system.

At the end of a dramatic opening section, Saracens led 20-13.

The game was at 6-6 when the protest took place.

Sarries had gone ahead through a penalty try shortly after play resumed, with Curry sin-binned for a tackle on Max Malins.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Turkey Election

Erdogan wins re-election in Turkey’s presidential election

Alysia Salisbury died in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night

Parents of girl, 5, who died in fire say they have lost a 'beautiful daughter and sister'

Germany Roger Waters Protest

Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters’ Frankfurt concert

Dr Ranj Singh said he was managed out of This Morning after raising concerns about the culture at the daytime TV show

Former This Morning doctor slams 'toxic' culture at ITV show after bosses say show will not be axed

APTOPIX Turkey Election

Erdogan claims victory in Turkey’s presidential runoff

Migration Poland

Migrants with children stuck at Poland’s border wall

Police say the teen died in an ambulance after a medical emergency on Friday night

Boy, 16, dies at In It Together music festival after 'medical emergency' at Welsh event

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Biden

Biden attends high school graduation of his late son’s daughter

Turkey Election

Polls close in Turkey in presidential runoff

Sudan marketplace

Warring sides in Sudan urged to extend ‘imperfect’ ceasefire

Shahed-129 drone

Massive Russian drone attack marks dawn of Kyiv Day in Ukrainian capital

Supporters of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend an election campaign rally in Istanbul

Turkey returns to polls for presidential election run-off

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks after reaching an “agreement in principle” to resolve the looming debt crisis

‘Agreement in principle’ reached in US debt crisis talks

Italy Venice Grand Canal

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Such a move would signal a radical shift in decades of UK energy policy

Labour plans to block new North Sea oil and gas developments as Starmer vows to make UK 'clean energy superpower'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debt Limit

What happens next in the US debt crisis?

C919 jet

First domestically-made passenger jet takes flight in China

The incident happened on the Devon coast on Saturday

Two men in their 20s die after being pulled from sea in Devon

South Korea Plane Incident

South Korean arrested for opening plane door faces up to 10 years in prison

This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule

This Morning's 'furious hosts threaten to quit' after Phillip Schofield reveals affair with young male colleague
The 34-year-old influencer, who goes by “Sanqiange,” was found dead 12 hours after the live stream

TikTok influencer found dead 12 hours after live-streaming himself downing bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu
Narendra Modi speech

Indian PM opens new parliament building in ceremony boycotted by opponents

Food inflation remains more than double the standard rate at 19.1%

Sunak urges supermarkets to cap prices of staple items as food inflation remains 'worryingly high'
Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in a bike crash on Monday

Cardiff crash victim's aunt says nephew was arrested 'over 30 times but never charged' as she blames cops for death
Jimmy Lai, British-born media mogul currently detained in Hong Kong

'Jailed for journalism': The case of British media mogul Jimmy Lai 'condemned to die in jail' for criticising China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit