Moment four ‘dine and dashers’ sneak out of pub without paying £63 bill

11 June 2024, 12:24

🚨 Pub Warning Alert 🚨 We'd like to bring your attention to a group of individuals who recently visited our fine establishment with the sole intention of dining and dashing. That's right, folks - they came, they ate, and they tried to leave without paying their £63 bill! But fear not, dear patrons, for we have the evidence to back up our claims. Our trusty CCTV cameras captured the culprits in the act, and we've got a copy of the bill to prove it. We're not going to name names (yet), but let's just say these dine-and-dashers won't be getting away with their cheeky antics. We're on the lookout for these penny-pinching pilferers, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on our efforts to bring them to justice. In the meantime, we'd like to remind everyone that dining and dashing is not only a crime, but it's also a real party pooper. So, let's all do our part to keep our community safe and enjoyable for everyone - except for those who think they can pull a fast one on us! Stay tuned for more updates, and as always, thank you for your continued support. 🍻 P.S. If you have any information about these individuals or their whereabouts, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. We'll be sure to reward your efforts with a drink on the house!

Posted by Pen Y Bont Farm Pub on Thursday, June 6, 2024

By Will Conroy

Four “dine and dashers” were caught on CCTV leaving a pub without paying after racking up a £60 bill.

The unidentified individuals enjoyed a steak sandwich, chicken tenders and a lamb shank at the Pen Y Bont Farm in Mold, north Wales before leaving one by one.

The first woman leaving the pub
The first woman leaving the pub. Picture: Facebook/PenYBontPub

The video footage shows the first woman stop and speak to a second woman who appears to be pregnant before the pair leave the pub.

They are shortly followed by a man in shorts and a hoodie and a man in a tracksuit and trainers who also leave the building.

The second woman leaving without paying
The second woman leaving without paying. Picture: Facebook/PenYBontPub

The pub took to Facebook to condemn the group they described as “penny-pinching pilferers”, warning other pubs in the area to be aware of this type of behaviour.

They said online: “Pub Warning Alert. We'd like to bring your attention to a group of individuals who recently visited our fine establishment with the sole intention of dining and dashing.

“That's right, folks - they came, they ate, and they tried to leave without paying their £63 bill!

“But fear not, dear patrons, for we have the evidence to back up our claims. Our trusty CCTV cameras captured the culprits in the act, and we've got a copy of the bill to prove it.

“We're not going to name names (yet), but let's just say these dine-and-dashers won't be getting away with their cheeky antics.

“We're on the lookout for these penny-pinching pilferers, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on our efforts to bring them to justice.”

The pub also shared an image of the group's receipt showing they also ordered three large glasses of Pepsi, garlic bread and two portions of chips to go with their steak sandwich, chicken tenders and lamb shank.

The receipt of the group of 'dine and dashers'
The receipt of the group of 'dine and dashers'. Picture: Facebook/PonYBontPub

One user who saw the pub’s post said: “Hope you catch them. This is a disgusting thing to do.”

Another added: “Great camera shots, is there a way to get these to all eating houses in a 20-mile radius?”

This comes after Bernard McDonagh, 41, and his wife Ann McDonagh, 39, were sentenced to eight months and 12 months respectively for racking up £1,168 worth of unpaid restaurant bills.

