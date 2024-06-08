Four hostages who were kidnapped during October 7 music festival rescued from Gaza

8 June 2024, 11:48 | Updated: 8 June 2024, 13:13

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.
Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Emma Soteriou

Israeli officials say four hostages have been rescued from Gaza - the largest such recovery since the war with Hamas began on October 7.

The development comes ahead of the expected resignation of Benny Ganz from Israel's war cabinet.

In a statement, the four - who had been kidnapped from the Noval music festival on the 7th of October - are all in 'good medical condition.'

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, officials said.

A touching video shared by Bring Them Home Now shows 25-year-old Not Argamani being reunited with her father after several months of separation.

Read more: Furious George Clooney called White House to blast Biden for calling wife Amal's arrest warrant for Netanyahu 'outrageous'

Read more: No Gaza ceasefire until Israel war aims achieved, Netanyahu says

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7.

About half were released in a week-long ceasefire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Saturday's operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.

This story is being updated

