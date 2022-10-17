Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

17 October 2022, 14:06

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA
Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA. Picture: PA
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Police have arrested four people after protesters poured milk on the floor of a Marks and Spencer shop, and also allegedly over two employees who ‘challenged them about their behaviour’.

Norfolk Police said officers were called at 12.18pm on Saturday after reports that four people had entered the M&S food hall shop in Norwich, picked up cartons of milk from the fridge and then poured them over displays of milk, meat and pizza.

They are also accused of throwing milk on staff who tried to stop them.

The protest was carried out as part of a co-ordinated effort across the UK by Animal Rebellion activists, who are calling for a plant-based future.

Groups walked into high-street giants including the likes of Harrods, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose just before midday on Saturday and doused displays in what they have dubbed ‘milk pours’.

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA
Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA. Picture: PA

Norfolk police said that four people left the M&S shop in Norwich and were tracked down by officers outside the city’s train station.

Officers arrested two women aged in their 30s from Norfolk, a man in his 40s from Essex and a woman in her 40s from Suffolk in connection with the incident.

READ MORE:Rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing: Hours-long delays after Just Stop Oil protesters scale QE2 bridge

READ MORE: Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail until November 12.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about it, to contact 101.

Speaking to LBC's Natasha Devon, Animal Rebellion spokesperson Robert Gordon said: "Right wing commentators would have you believe we picked these supermarkets because it's all we know, because it's where mummy and daddy took us as kids.

"In reality, we're just a group of really concerned individuals who have carefully picked these high-end shops because we acknowledge that when we take action.

"There's an inevitable level of disruption that will be caused - and we really didn't want to be disrupting those who are suffering most in the cost of living crisis,' said Gordon.

"We picked the Fortnum & Masons, the Selfridges, the M&Ss and we're sorry for those people who did get caught in that disruption.

Adding: "Frankly, at this point, we don't have a choice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

Only Fans model didn't want to murder boyfriend after she picked up a knife, a court heard

Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot

Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Wreckage in Kyiv

Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Xiao Pei

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

The Manchester United footballer has appeared in front of a district judge

Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

Liz Truss was mocked by Labour over her expected Commons no-show

Labour mocks 'frit' Liz Truss after PM ducks Parliament clash while Hunt shreds up her mini-Budget

Allegations Lord Mountbatten (l) abused a boy in Belfast childrens home (r) to be heard in court

Child abuse allegations against Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten to be heard in Belfast court

Liz Truss as prime minister outside number 10

When did Liz Truss become Prime Minister? And why do MPs want her to resign?

Josep Borrell

EU approves Ukraine training mission and weapon funds

Nigeria Floods

Nigeria races to assist flood victims as death toll tops 600

Neymar

Neymar appears in court charged with corruption over Barcelona transfer

Lola Daviet (l) and CCTV image shows her entering hotel (r)

Woman charged with rape and murder of schoolgirl, 12, found inside suitcase in Paris

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss

New mini budget 2022 explained: Tax cuts and updates revealed

Firefighter in Ukraine

Central Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia continues strikes across Ukraine

Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband

Remains of pregnant woman murdered by husband more than 20 years ago discovered in back garden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Satellite image of prison complex

Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

Josep Borrell

EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission and weapons funds

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is reversing most of Liz Truss's energy help

No income tax cut and energy price cap watered down from April as Hunt overhauls disastrous mini-Budget
Bono(l) talks about threats to himself and his family

Bono received death threats from IRA, Dublin gangsters and US far-right because of 'peace-stance'
Flooding in Pakistan

Pakistani flood victims in worst-hit province return home

BTS

BTS members ‘will serve in South Korean military’

Vigilante mums have taken crime fighting into their own hands

Crime-fighting mums join forces to keep London borough's streets safe

Wild boar in France

British woman, 67, shot dead on wild boar hunt in France by man holding rifle backwards

Flooding in Australia

Australian floods ‘could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes’

The Crown is under fire over plans to cover Diana's last moments

Fury as Netflix drama The Crown set to show Diana's final moments before Paris car crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit