Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA. Picture: PA

By Fran Way

Police have arrested four people after protesters poured milk on the floor of a Marks and Spencer shop, and also allegedly over two employees who ‘challenged them about their behaviour’.

Norfolk Police said officers were called at 12.18pm on Saturday after reports that four people had entered the M&S food hall shop in Norwich, picked up cartons of milk from the fridge and then poured them over displays of milk, meat and pizza.

They are also accused of throwing milk on staff who tried to stop them.

The protest was carried out as part of a co-ordinated effort across the UK by Animal Rebellion activists, who are calling for a plant-based future.

Groups walked into high-street giants including the likes of Harrods, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose just before midday on Saturday and doused displays in what they have dubbed ‘milk pours’.

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA. Picture: PA

Norfolk police said that four people left the M&S shop in Norwich and were tracked down by officers outside the city’s train station.

Officers arrested two women aged in their 30s from Norfolk, a man in his 40s from Essex and a woman in her 40s from Suffolk in connection with the incident.

READ MORE:Rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing: Hours-long delays after Just Stop Oil protesters scale QE2 bridge

READ MORE: Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail until November 12.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about it, to contact 101.

Speaking to LBC's Natasha Devon, Animal Rebellion spokesperson Robert Gordon said: "Right wing commentators would have you believe we picked these supermarkets because it's all we know, because it's where mummy and daddy took us as kids.

"In reality, we're just a group of really concerned individuals who have carefully picked these high-end shops because we acknowledge that when we take action.

"There's an inevitable level of disruption that will be caused - and we really didn't want to be disrupting those who are suffering most in the cost of living crisis,' said Gordon.

"We picked the Fortnum & Masons, the Selfridges, the M&Ss and we're sorry for those people who did get caught in that disruption.

Adding: "Frankly, at this point, we don't have a choice."