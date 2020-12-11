Four Royal Navy boats to patrol UK fishing waters as no-deal Brexit looms

Royal Navy offshore patrol boats will be used to protect British fishing water in a no-deal Brexit scenario. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Four Royal Navy boats are set to patrol UK fishing waters if the country leaves the EU without a Brexit deal on January 1, the Government has confirmed.

The 80-metre vessels would guard British waters from European trawlers in the increasingly likely event of a no-deal Brexit.

The move, confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, comes as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on both sides of the Channel that a no-deal outcome looks more likely by the day.

Read more: Congestion at UK ports 'out of control' ahead of Brexit

Read more: Supermarkets and shoppers face major price hikes from tariffs if Brexit talks fail

An MoD spokesman told reporters: "The MoD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period.

"This preparation includes a standby package of 14,000 personnel to ensure that we are ready to support other Government departments and authorities over the winter period, including with the EU transition, Covid-19 and potential severe weather events."

Four Royal Navy offshore patrol boats are on standby. Picture: PA Images

Fishing rights is one of the most contentious issues in talks between the two sides, with France pressuring EU leaders to press for access to British waters after December 31.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Blyth in Northumberland, Mr Johnson claimed fishing and a so-called level playing field "ratchet" that would tie the UK to future EU standards were the two major stumbling blocks to a deal.

He said: "There is the whole issue of fish where we've got to be able to take back control of our waters. So there is a way to go - we're hopeful that progress can be made.

Read more: PM will fail on election promise if there is no-deal Brexit, Starmer says

Explained: What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you?

"But I've got to tell, that from where I stand now, here in Blyth, it is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for a solution that I think would be wonderful for the UK, and we'd be able to do exactly what we want from January."

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that Mr Johnson held a meeting with senior minister Michael Gove,who has responsibility for Brexit planning, and other senior officials to "take stock" of Government plans for a no-deal outcome.

Chief negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost are set to talk throughout the weekend in Brussels.

Mr Johnson is already facing criticism from political opponents over the prospect of him breaking a key promise during his general election campaign in 2019.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, using the PM's own words against him, told reporters that collapsing negotiations with Brussels after promising to "get Brexit done" would represent a "complete failure of statecraft".

Read more: Foreign Secretary plays down suggestions port delays caused by Brexit

He criticised the Conservatives for attempting to “dress up” a no-deal scenario as an “Australian-style agreement".

"There's no point dressing it up as an Australian deal. You might as well call it a Mongolian deal,” Sir Keir said.