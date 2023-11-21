Four teenagers missing after going camping in north Wales - live updates

21 November 2023, 13:12

Police are searching for four missing teenagers who haven’t been seen since Sunday morning
Police are searching for four missing teenagers who haven’t been seen since Sunday morning. Picture: North Wales Police

By Asher McShane

Police are searching for four missing teenagers who haven’t been seen since Sunday morning.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, aged 16 or 17, are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of north Wales

The boys, described as inexperienced campers, were spending time in Snowdownia.

Their car has been found and police are urging people to come forward with any sightings.

Search for four missing boys: What we know so far

  • Police are searching for four missing teenage boys who haven’t been seen since Sunday morning
  • Sixth form students Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris  were last seen in the Porthmadog area of Gwynedd
  • They were due home on Monday but none of them have contacted friends or family and they have all been silent on WhatsApp
  • Police have found the car the boys were travelling in but have not said anything about its condition
  • Mountain rescue and coastguard helicopters join search
  • The boys have been described as ‘not experienced campers’

Forensics van spotted near scene

A forensics van has been seen on the road near where the car was discovered.

Asher McShane

Timeline: What we know

Saturday night

Harvey Owen leaves home, telling his mother he was staying at a friend's grandfather's house but he went on a camping trip.

Sunday morning 

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, are reported missing.

North Wales Police said the boys were missing and appealed for anyone who had seen their silver Ford Fiesta to get in touch.

Sunday, 12.00pm

Harvey Owen last used his mobile phone at around lunchtime on Sunday, according to his mother.

Monday

The boys were supposed to arrive home to Shropshire. Worried parents say they had not had any contact with their sons since the previous day.

Tuesday 4.30am 

Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon searches the area around the Glaslyn Nature Reserve at 4.30am, but returned to base with 'nothing found'. Meanwhile mountain rescue teams search car parks at hiking spots looking for the boys’ vehicle

Tuesday 12.00pm

Police say that following information from a member of the public, they had found the vehicle the teenagers were travelling in, a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO

Asher McShane

Loved ones 'sick with worry'

Lisa Corfield, whose daughter Maddi is Henderson’s girlfriend, told the Express & Star: “They all went to North Wales camping on Saturday night and they were due home on Sunday morning but they never returned. Everybody is sick with worry and [we] have not heard anything from them, which is very unusual for them. They have been trying their phones which must be either off or with no battery.

“If anyone knows the tiniest thing, they should contact police, any information at all please pass it on to North Wales police, we will all be really grateful.”

Asher McShane

MP says disappearance 'very worrying'

Liz Saville Roberts, the Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said the situation was “very worrying”.
“My immediate thoughts are with their family and friends who will be extremely concerned about their welfare,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Asher McShane

Plea from girlfriend's mother

The mother of one of the boy’s girlfriends wrote on social media: “My daughter's boyfriend is the first lad.

"They have been missing up Snowdonia after going camping yesterday and were due home this morning but have not been seen or heard from since.

“Please share with as many as possible so we can try and get them home safely thank you.”

Another person said: "Please keep sharing... if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police.

"We are desperate for any news."

Asher McShane

Hope they are found 'safe and well'

One of the boys, Harvey, was a student at Shrewsbury College.

The college issued a statement today saying everyone at the college "hope the teenagers are found safe and well soon".

"It must be a very worrying time for the family and friends of the teenagers," it said.

Asher McShane

Ambulance service statement

The Welsh Ambulance Service says it was called at about 10:08 GMT this morning to an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan in Gwynedd.

“We sent an operations manager, two emergency ambulances and two Cymru High Acuity Response Units to the scene where we were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters," it said.

Asher McShane

Asher McShane

Parents share appeals on social media

The boys' parents have reposted on social media the police appeal for information.

One wrote: "Please keep sharing... if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news."

Another wrote: "I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in Wales or get in touch with any information you may have."

Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, said she did not know they were going on a camping trip and thought they were going to stay at friend's grandfather's house.

"I am frantically worried, we haven't slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can."

"If I'd have known (where he was going) I wouldn't have let him due to the winter weather conditions.

"They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK."

Asher McShane

Boys’ car found

Police searching for the boys have found the car they were traveling in. 

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO, North Wales Police said.

The vehicle was found this afternoon.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: "Following information from a member of the public, officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

"Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated.

"Further information will be released when available."

Asher McShane

Police have launched an urgent search operation for the four missing teens - Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris and Jevon Hirst.

Police launch urgent hunt for group of teen boys missing after North Wales camping trip as family ‘frantic with worry’

