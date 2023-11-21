Four teenagers missing after going camping in north Wales - live updates

Police are searching for four missing teenagers who haven’t been seen since Sunday morning. Picture: North Wales Police

By Asher McShane

Police are searching for four missing teenagers who haven’t been seen since Sunday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, aged 16 or 17, are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of north Wales

The boys, described as inexperienced campers, were spending time in Snowdownia.

Read more: Police searching for group of teenagers missing in North Wales find car as air ambulance 'spotted at nearby village'

Their car has been found and police are urging people to come forward with any sightings.

Follow the latest on the search below