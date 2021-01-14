Covid-19: France announces strict new nationwide 6pm curfew

14 January 2021, 21:15

A 6pm curfew will come into effect in France from Saturday
A 6pm curfew will come into effect in France from Saturday. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced a strict new 6pm curfew that will come into effect across the country from Saturday.

The measure has been introduced to help fight the spread of Covid-19 and will last for at least 15 days, Mr Castex said.

It represents a tightening up of a curfew already in place since December which restricted people's movements between 8pm and 6am.

The prime minister also announced fresh controls on individuals arriving in France from countries outside the European Union.

Mr Castex described France's current wave of coronavirus cases as "worrying", adding that infections were still at a "high plateau".

From Monday, visitors from outside the EU must produce a negative PCR test within 72 hours before their journey, quarantine for seven days and then provide a second negative test result.

Read more: France promises to accelerate vaccination rollout amid criticism

Read more: Boris Johnson's father Stanley applies for French citizenship post-Brexit

Read more: Brexit is a product of 'lies and false promises', Emmanuel Macron says

The new measures are to limit the spread of new strains of Covid-19 and to prevent them from becoming dominant in France, with fears the UK strain now accounts for between 1-1.5 per cent of all cases nationally.

Paris is working to coordinate a response with the bloc about arrivals from EU countries, the prime minister said.

The Élysée Palace is trying to avoid a third national lockdown by introducing partial measures such as curfews, which Mr Castex called both "preventative" and "reactive".

From Saturday, stores must shut on time and "everyone must be home at 6pm", Mr Castex said, while bars and restaurants across the country have been closed for months.

The average Covid infection rate in the country now stands at around 16,000 people per day.

France also has one of the highest death tolls in Europe - more than 69,000 - and places seventh in the world behind countries such as the UK, US and Brazil.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Biden

Joe Biden to unveil 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus plan

Capitol Breach Delaware Arrests

Man carrying Confederate flag during Capitol riot arrested

Mars Lander InSight

Mars digger declared defunct after failing to burrow into planet
Virus Outbreak Creeping Curfews

French face nationwide 6pm curfew to tackle coronavirus

Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Pilot in Grand Canyon helicopter crash ‘lost control due to violent gust’
Steve Baker (pictured) played a prominent part in Theresa May's downfall

Boris Johnson warned 'lift lockdown or face leadership challenge'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?
Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller told LBC she felt alone

Caller tells LBC her harrowing experience of suffering with long-covid
Iain Dale interviewed the former FBI Director

Iain Dale interviews former-FBI Director James Comey - watch in full
James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism
The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks

London Ambulance Chief: Service has been 'under extreme pressure'
James O'Brien caller explains why people support Donald Trump

Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump
Ex-senior police officer upset by Covid marshal stopping jogger for breathing heavily

Ex-senior officer 'saddened' that Covid marshal stopping jogger for breathing heavily

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London