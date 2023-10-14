France to deploy 7,000 soldiers for extra security after fatal school stabbing 'linked to Israel-Hamas conflict'

14 October 2023, 10:32

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers
Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

France will mobilise up to 7,000 soldiers to increase security after a knifeman went on a rampage at a school.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attack, which left one teacher dead and several others injured, was linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to France's interior minister.

President Emmanuel Macron has now ordered up to 7,000 soldiers deployed by Monday night and until further notice to bolster security and vigilance around France, his office said.

It comes after the government declared a maximum security alert, meaning "vigilance and maximum protection in the event of an imminent threat of a terrorist attack or directly after an attack".

There are also "concerns the whole territory may be targeted".

A source told Le Parisien the man rushed into school shouting “Allahu Akbar" as he attacked the Gambetta high school in Arras on Friday morning.

The suspect had been held by police for questioning on suspicion of radicalism the day before the attack.

A teacher was killed, a security guard was left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times, and another teacher was seriously hurt, French news outlet Le Figaro said.

At the school on Saturday morning, police stood guard as adults and children trickled in.

Classes were cancelled, but the school reopened for those who wanted to come together or seek support.

Read more: Heroes fight off attacker with a chair after rampage that killed teacher at school in France

One of the victims tries to keep the attacker at bay with a chair
One of the victims tries to keep the attacker at bay with a chair. Picture: Social Media

Students filmed the knife attack from their classroom windows and later shared footage online.

In one clip, the attacker, armed with a knife, can be seen swinging at people in the school’s car park.

According to local reports, a man of Chechen origin and his brother were arrested at the scene.

The attacker was on the national security register.

Read More: Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills one journalist and injures six

The attack unfolded at the Gambetta High School in Arras, France
The attack unfolded at the Gambetta High School in Arras, France. Picture: Google Street View

One of the victims tries to keep the attacker at bay with a chair before he falls to the ground, where he appeared to be stabbed.

One pupil told local news outlet La Voix du Nord: "We were leaving class to go to the canteen when we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher, who had blood on him.

"He tried to calm him down and protect us. He told us to leave, but we didn’t really understand, so we ran and others went back upstairs."

French media outlet BFMTV quoted police sources saying the suspect was a former pupil at the school.

The attack comes after former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal demanded Muslims take to the streets to demonstrate amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Meshaal said: “[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.”

Muslims protested in support of Hamas in Baghdad’s Tahir Square and in Tokyo Muslims stood toe-to-toe with police outside the Israeli embassy in the city.

The chairperson of the Indonesian Mosque Council had urged all mosques to perform a prayer so that “the conflict in the Gaza Strip would end quickly.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Zealand National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to supporters

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as voters seek conservative change

A UK Government charter flight has landed in Cyprus carrying fleeing Brits from Israel - after passengers were charged £300 for a seat aboard the rescue plane.

Fleeing Brits from Israel land safely in Cyprus as passengers charged £300 to escape warzone

A man waits as a woman drops her ballot into a box

Australian referendum to create indigenous advocacy committee fails

An Arctic blast is hitting the UK this weekend

Arctic blast to sweep UK as temperatures plummet and first snow of winter arrives

Police officers stand guard outside the school

France deploying 7,000 troops across country following deadly school stabbing

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza

Palestinians flee as Israel orders evacuation and stages brief Gaza incursions

Israel has carried out several airstrikes on Gaza in the past week

Israel kills key Hamas commander in airstrike as it launches first ground missions in Gaza

A person dressed as The Thing from the Fantastic Four at the New York Comic Con

In Pictures: Superheroes ready for action at New York Comic Con

The deadline to evacuate has been extended

Israel extends deadline for more than a million Palestinians to flee northern Gaza

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia casts vote on enshrining Indigenous Voice into constitution

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has vowed to "destroy Hamas"

Tanks roll into Gaza: Israel vows to 'hunt down and destroy Hamas' as thousands of civilians flee for their lives

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years

Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' by Will Smith's Oscar slap as they 'had not called each other husband or wife for years'
Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip

Election 2024 Trump

Trump executive says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost net worth

A series of pro-Palestine protests are expected to take place in London on Saturday

'People who deviate will be arrested': Met issues warning ahead of pro-Palestine protests in London over weekend

This Pennywise clown has been stalking the streets of Skelmorlie, Scotland

Creep dressed as Pennywise clown stalks streets of rural Scottish town as he dares police to catch him

Latest News

See more Latest News

New Zealand Election

Polls open in New Zealand’s general election

Andrew Flintoff

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff reaches '£9million settlement' 10 months after horror Top Gear crash
Congress Speaker

Republicans pick Trump ally as nominee for House speaker

France School Attack

Stabbing suspect questioned night before teacher’s death, French minister says

Launch To Asteroid

Nasa spacecraft launches for rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind

Obit – Louise Glück

Nobel-winning poet Louise Gluck dies aged 80

Lebanon Journalists

Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills one journalist and injures six

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has vowed to "destroy Hamas"

Israel's counter-offensive 'only the beginning', Netanyahu vows, as Israeli forces hunt down Hamas in Gaza raids
North Korea Anniversary

US: North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment to Russia

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers

French terror attack 'linked to Israel-Hamas conflict', minister says, as terror alert level raised

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit