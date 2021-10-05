France threatens to cut UK energy supplies in latest Brexit row

5 October 2021, 15:54 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 16:23

France has threatened to 'take measures' against Boris Johnson's government in the latest Brexit row
France has threatened to 'take measures' against Boris Johnson's government in the latest Brexit row. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

France has made a veiled threat to cut off UK energy supplies in order to make Boris Johnson comply with the Brexit agreement.

Clement Beaune, France’s European affairs secretary, said the UK is not honouring the agreement and warned “measures” will be taken “in the next few days”.

He noted: “The United Kingdom depends on our energy supplies…”

Rows over the UK’s adherence to the Brexit deal have rumbled throughout the year.

Clement Beaune: 'The United Kingdom depends on our energy supplies...'
Clement Beaune: 'The United Kingdom depends on our energy supplies...'. Picture: Getty

The latest one has come after Jersey – which is not part of the UK but is a crown dependency – refused fishing permits for dozens of French boats.

And Beaune told the Europe 1 radio station today: “Enough already, we have an agreement negotiated by France, by Michel Barnier [who had been the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator], and it should be applied 100 per cent. It isn't being.

"In the next few days – and I talked to my European counterparts on this subject yesterday – we will take measures at the European level or nationally, to apply pressure on the United Kingdom.

"We defend our interests. We do it nicely, and diplomatically, but when that doesn't work, we take measures.

"For example, we can imagine, since we're talking about energy… the United Kingdom depends on our energy supplies.

“It thinks that it can live all alone, and bash Europe."

Read more: ‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

France is a major exporter of electricity to European countries – including the UK where 47% of electricity imports were from the country last year.

Its threat comes as UK households already face soaring gas bills this winter.

However, an unnamed cabinet minister, quoted by Mail Online, said they doubted the validity of the threat. "Why would you ever go back to a provider who did that? Trust would be gone. They would be damaging themselves in the long-term."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shabazz Suleman was arrested at Heathrow Airport

Man charged with being member of Isis after arrest at Heathrow

Hundreds of pigs have already been culled on British farms

Hundreds of healthy pigs culled due to abattoir worker shortage

Heads are reporting "a high level of disruption" in schools

204,000 pupils absent from England's schools as Covid 'continues to cause havoc'

Dominic Raab claimed the move would bring "common sense" to the justice system

Backlash over Dominic Raab's pledge to overhaul 'nonsense' Human Rights Act

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVE

Priti Patel announces inquiry into murder of Sarah Everard

Firefighters are at the scene

Firefighters rush to Westminster Station after smoke billows from control room

The Home Secretary hit out at the protesters following weeks of disruption

Eco warriors 'trampling over our way of life and draining police resources' - Home Sec

Police have charged a man with murder

Man charged with murder after woman, 70, missing since August

It has been a turbulent few months for Boris Johnson

Analysis: Boris Johnson is a Prime Minister who appears surrounded by problems

Insulate Britain Block M25 For 6th Time Colnbrook

Eco-mob apologises for 'disruption' after PM calls them ‘irresponsible crusties’ on LBC

This is the moment the PM took to a bike at his party conference

Watch: Boris Bikes? PM cycles round Tory party conference

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office

LBC's Nick Ferrari quizzed Boris Johnson on future tax hikes

No more tax rises to 'subsidise' low incomes, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Boris Johnson said the Insulate Britain protests are 'insane'

‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal

Madeleine McCann suspect could be charged by end of year due to ‘strong new evidence’

It comes weeks after Tower Bridge flooded on September 14 after hours of heavy rain

London tube lines and roads flooded after capital deluged by heavy rain

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tory MP for Stroud has blamed activists like Insulate Britain for "catastrophising" the climate crisis

Children should become scientists instead of climate activists, says Tory MP
Tories will be focusing on law and order moving forward.

Senior Tories to prioritise law and order in wake of M25 protests and Everard murder
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went down in a major outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram back online after suffering six-hour outage
Priti Patel will address the migrant crisis during her Tory conference speech.

'No reason' for asylum seekers to attempt Channel crossing, Priti Patel tells Tories
Five were arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted.

Five arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith 'hit on head with traffic cone'
Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit came very close to not happening

Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Jeremy Corbyn for 'helping save Brexit'
The officer was chasing down two people on a moped.

Met officer 'caused death of moped driver in high-speed chase through London'
The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage
The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester

Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference
Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister
James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader
Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital
'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry
Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police